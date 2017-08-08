Gusto
Food

How to tell if your fish is fresh

By

Rebecca Alter

August 8, 2017
There’s nothing worse than taking a bite of your beautifully-cooked salmon and noticing that it tastes a bit fishy. Don’t get us wrong, fish naturally has a fishy taste, but there’s a clear difference between a fresh fish and a rotting, unpleasantly fishy kind of taste.

Spencer Watts, fish expert and host from Fish the Dish (Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET), revealed exactly how to tell the difference between fresh fish and seafood that you’ll want to steer clear of. Here’s what he had to say.

The clarity of the eyes

The fresher the fish, the more clear and lively its eyes will look. If they look dull and colourless, the fish might not be any good.

Its colour

You’ll notice that the beautiful shine and colour of fish will become more dull if it’s been dead for a while. So if you think that its skin looks anything less than stunning, you might want to keep looking.

The Smell

According to Watts, “fish shouldn’t smell fishy at all, it should smell like ocean breeze.” So use your nose — it’ll steer you away from what isn’t going to taste good.

Just ask

When you’re at a fish market, there will always be experts walking around, ready to answer any questions you might have about the product. Which is why there’s no shame in just asking them what’s fresh.

Catch more of Spencer Watts on Fish the Dish, every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

