Tea lovers rejoice! Starbucks now offers fancy iced teas

It’s hot, muggy and there are 60 whole days left of summer (not that we’re complaining). Coincidentally, it seems like iced drinks — especially coffee based ones — are everywhere lately. That’s all fine and dandy, but how’s a tea drinker supposed to stay cool and caffeinated?

Enter Starbucks’ newest creation, Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions. These cooling new concoctions launched just this week in Canada and come in a variety of tea-tastic flavours. Think iced white tea flavoured with peach citrus tea, or green tea flavoured with strawberry tea. Or, lemonade with a green tea infusion. Feeling a little more tropical? Perhaps the pineapple-flavoured black tea infusion with lemonade is more your jam.

We say it’s about time that tea lovers get their day in the sun too, so we’re obviously quite excited by this new line.

What’s really cool (pun intended) about these new drinks is that, like most Starbucks bevies, they’re completely customizable. If you’re looking for a healthier drink, any size you order will tap in at zero grams of sugar and zero calories. That’s because the drink is brilliantly flavoured using nothing but tea, fruit and botanical blends — not artificial flavours and syrups.

Or, if you need something a little sweeter, you can opt to infuse your drink with a bit of liquid cane sugar (that adds roughly 45 calories to your grande). You can also mix your tea with some lemonade instead of just plain, old water. Arnold Palmer would be proud.

Dying to try one out? Starbucks is offering a free promotion on Friday, July 14 and will be giving away free tall Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions from 1 to 2 p.m. at participating locations.

Given that we haven’t even entered the real dog days of summer yet (here’s looking at you August), these new drinks couldn’t have come at a better time for our iced tea-loving hearts. Now please excuse us while we drink one… or three of them. We’re just having a hard time nailing down which refreshing flavour we want to try first.