Food

The tastiest way to make wontons

By

Rebecca Alter

November 15, 2017
Finding a perfect, crispy wonton filled with meat is easier said than done. So instead of being disappointed by greasy or bland wontons from restaurants or the freezer section of your grocery store, attempt to make your own instead. They’re easier to master than you probably think they are, and boy oh boy are they flavourful.

Ingredients

  • 1 package of ground pork or chicken
  • green onions, sliced
  • garlic, diced
  • water chestnuts, diced
  • ginger, grated and to taste
  • salt, to taste
  • pepper, to taste
  • wonton wrappers, homemade or store-bought
  • oil, enough to fill a few inches of pan or wok

Directions

  1. Mix ground meat with onions, garlic, chestnuts, ginger, salt and pepper.
  2. Put spoonful of mixture into wonton wrapper. Wet the edges, and fold all of the edges to the centre, pinching them together to close it. Repeat until all the filling has been used up.
  3. Fry until wonton skin has started to bubble and has turned golden brown.

 

Recipe adapted from PureWow. 

