Take a dip into the ocean with these delicious seafood recipes

Mary’s Big Kitchen Party/Eugen Sakhnenko

By

Matilda Miranda

November 17, 2017
As chilly November slowly winds down many of us are day-dreaming about donning straw hats while sitting ocean-side with a cocktail or two in hand. Now, if you’re not quite set up to go on a vacation down south, we’ve got the next best thing.

On Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), Mary Berg put together a wonderful vacation-worthy menu that’ll knock your socks off. A few bites of these seafood dishes will make you feel like you’ve jumped right into the Pacific ocean.

Paloma

Start off your seafood affair with this grapefruit and tequila cocktail that looks like a sunrise over the ocean!

Halibut Ceviche

Add some South American flair to your kitchen with this refreshing spicy and sweet dish. Your guests will love you for it.

Seared Scallop with Crispy Pancetta and Green Pea Puree

Bring yourself right to the beach with this classed up scallop surf ‘n’ turf.

Homemade Fish Tacos with Avocado Crema

Don’t be afraid to get a little messy with these cod tacos, that’s how they’re meant to be enjoyed!

Churros

Mary’s obsessed with this deep-fried snack and you will be too once you take a bite.

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

