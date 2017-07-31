Sushi made out of gelato is now being sold in NYC

How do you improve upon gelato, one of Italy’s most delicious desserts? You keep the recipe the same and present the finished product in a new, shareable format that lets people try several flavours of gelato at once.

That’s exactly what the Italian-based company Gelarto has done.

Giving gelato a new, artistic edge, the company is bringing their decades-old gelato recipe to the U.S., where they’re now selling both their traditional gelato and ‘gelato sushi.’

Why cook??!? It’s Friday just order some #GelartoSushi #Gelarto A post shared by Gelarto NYC (@gelartonyc) on Jul 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Although you’d probably expect gelato sushi to be a disgusting mix of raw fish, rice and gelato, it’s actually glorious gelato shaped to look like sushi. And the gelato sold at Gelarto is definitely worth a try.

Since 1986, the Grassi family in Turin, Italy has been making gelato using only natural ingredients. And in June, the family opened a new U.S. store in Manhattan — they may be a long way from Italy, but the ingredients and commitment to fresh and naturally-made gelato remains the same.

Unlike many types of gelato on the market today, Gelarto doesn’t use powder, paste or a gel base in their recipes, allowing for a fresh and flavourful product.

The main ingredients for gelato sushi all come from Turin, Italy, where the Grassi family gets milk from their own cows and grows their own fruit and vegetables — in other words, none of the ingredients are artificial or bought from another company. As for foodies with allergies, Gelarto boasts a product free of lecithin and soy.

And in order to nail the sushi look, the company created custom molds in various shapes and sizes.

What’s Chef Kalea up to?!? Hint + A post shared by Gelarto NYC (@gelartonyc) on Jul 24, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

At Gelarto, there are 46 flavours of gelato sushi available, including passion fruit, mango, tiramisu, coconut, chocolate and Caribbean lime, which uses spirulina — a healthy bacteria — instead of food colouring to achieve a natural, green hue.

Their gelato sushi is also vegan, kosher and dairy-free, making it a treat that everyone can enjoy.

#GelatoSushi #Gelarto A post shared by Gelarto NYC (@gelartonyc) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Damiano Rosella, a sales executive at Gelarto, explained that the inspiration for sushi gelato came from a desire to try something different. “We wanted to bring something new and innovative to the gelato world,” he told us.

The response for the sushi-shaped dessert has been overwhelmingly positive. “People love it,” said Rosella. “As soon as they see gelato, they say really?”

The all-natural, bite-sized pieces of sushi are priced at $12 USD (about $15 CAD) per four pieces. The company is currently selling this clever treat in restaurants and grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Florida, with plans to open two new storefront locations in the U.S. by the fall of 2018.

Time to swap out the raw fish with Swedish fish.