Surprise your Valentine with a bouquet made of Doritos

Valentine’s Day can be a huge pain in the butt. Don’t get us wrong, we love our significant other to pieces, but there’s so much added pressure to find the perfect gift to show them that they’re the perfect person. Which is why we’re tempted to get them a stunning handpicked bouquet… of Doritos ketchup roses.

That’s right, Doritos ketchup roses are back again this year to help you be just as romantic as your loved one has always wanted you to be.

Each bouquet comes with 12 long-stem ketchup chip roses, perfectly positioned by a food stylist. This is basically the perfect gift for anyone who likes to snack. And let’s get real, everyone likes to snack.

And here’s the best part: they’re completely free. Because Doritos knows that everything tastes better when it’s free… just don’t tell your loved one that.

The bouquets are currently sold out on Doritos’ website, but more will become available on Thursday. So, you better act fast if you want to snag one before they sell out again.

These lovely bouquets can be shipped to Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. But if you live outside of the delivery zones, don’t get too upset — they’ve posted a YouTube video to help you make your very own (and if you ask us, it doesn’t look too hard to do).

Fancy your own edible chip bouquet? Get it here.