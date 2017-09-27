Gusto
Gusto
Food

These superfood-inspired recipes are absolutely mouthwatering

Bite Me More

By

Bite Me More

September 27, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

These 20 superb foods will make you feel as great as they taste!

1. GOLDEN GRANOLA CUPS WITH GREEK YOGURT AND FRUIT — GREEK YOGURT

Start your day off right with this delicious breakfast of golden-baked granola cups filled with creamy Greek yogurt and fresh berries.

Bite Me More

2. ROASTED SWEET POTATO QUINOA BOWL — QUINOA

This healthy and hearty sweet potato quinoa bowl, a creative combo of protein-packed quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes and avocado, is drizzled with a maple dressing and topped with roasted almonds, an egg and leafy sprouts.

Bite Me More

3. BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE — BLUEBERRIES

Looking for the perfect breakfast blend? This protein and fruit-packed blueberry banana smoothie has it all!

Bite Me More

4. BAKED KALE CHIPS — KALE

Reach for a bunch of kale and bake up these healthy and delicious kale chips.

Bite Me More

5. PUMPKIN PIE OATMEAL — OATMEAL

What’s the perfect way to start your day? With pie, of course, as in this healthy and hearty pumpkin pie oatmeal recipe.

Bite Me More

6. HEALTHY GREEN TEA ENERGY SMOOTHIE — GREEN TEA

Think green and get your glow on with this super healthy green tea energy smoothie, a delicious combination of green tea, spinach, avocado, bananas and apples.

Bite Me More

7. BROCCOLI, GRAPE AND CRANBERRY SALAD — BROCCOLI

One bite of this juicy grape, tart cranberry and fresh broccoli salad – creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty – is all it takes to make broccoli believers out of even the biggest salad cynic!

Bite Me More

8. SWEET CITRUS SPICED SALMON — SALMON

Salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful fish!

Bite Me More

9. KALE, SPINACH AND QUINOA SALAD — SPINACH

This kale, spinach and quinoa meal-in-a-bowl is a winner, a green bowl full of super nutritious and delicious stuff (including mango and avocado), tossed in a zesty lemon shallot dressing and topped with spiced walnuts and creamy goat cheese.

Bite Me More

10. TABBOULEH SALAD WITH PISTACHIOS AND CHICKPEAS — PISTACHIOS

Chock full of fresh herbs, dried fruit, juicy cucumber and protein-rich chickpeas, this salad is tossed in a lemon shallot vinaigrette and is topped with crunchy, roasted pistachios.

Bite Me More

11. POACHED EGGS OVER POLENTA TOAST — EGGS

This amazing egg recipe has it all — a base layer of delicious homemade, oven-roasted tomato sauce followed by a toasted polenta square, sautéed arugula and crowned with a perfectly poached egg.

Bite Me More

12. HONEY DIJON ASPARAGUS AND ALMONDS — ALMONDS

The fleshy green spears are easily enhanced with the addition of this honey Dijon vinaigrette, a light tangy dressing that perfectly balances the sweet with savory.

Bite Me More

13. COCONUT RICE BOWL WITH GINGER & TOFU SLAW — GINGER

We can’t put down our chopsticks with this tasty number — with a delectable ginger peanut sauce, this coconut rice bowl with ginger and tofu slaw makes for a mouthwatering meal.

Bite Me More

14. QUICK AND EASY BEET RISOTTO — BEETS

This easy risotto is a crowd pleaser, even for those who don’t love beets — they lend a splash of brilliant color and earthy sweetness to this stunning rice.

Bite Me More

15. WHITE BEAN, SPINACH AND COUSCOUS SOUP — LEEKS

This delicious and easy white bean, spinach and couscous soup recipe is an exotic spin on a Tuscan tradition, relying on leeks, the mild cousin of the onion, for their subtle flavor; creamy beans for their rich texture; and couscous, with a nutty taste, that makes every trip to the bowl delightful and surprising.

Bite Me More

16. HEALTHY VEGETABLE LENTIL SOUP — LENTILS

This fragrant, hearty, spiced, vegetable-packed lentil soup recipe will transport you straight to the Taj Mahal.

Bite Me More

17. BEST VEGETABLE MINESTRONE SOUP — GARLIC

The rich-tasting broth, loaded with vegetables (carrots, celery, zucchini, spinach, to name a few), fresh herbs and finished with a pesto drizzle, makes this easy and satisfying minestrone soup recipe numero uno in our bowls!

Bite Me More

18. CARAMELIZED CAULIFLOWER — CAULIFLOWER

When roasted, cauliflower is transformed into an elegant, sweet and tender side dish – it becomes a truly brilliant veggie with a PhD in Gastronomy.

Bite Me More

19. HOMEMADE CRANBERRY ALMOND GRANOLA BARS — ALMONDS

If you’re not a “breakfast person,” if you need something to eat every few hours or if you detest preservative-laden packaged granola bars, this is the perfect recipe for you! These easy, homemade granola bars are packed with oats, almonds and cranberries.

Bite Me More

20. SEVEN BEAN SALAD — BEANS

This quick, easy and healthy salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy lemon Dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.

Bite Me More

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

There's a British shop that will turn any dessert into ice cream right before your eyes
There’s a British shop that will turn any dessert into ice cream right before your eyes
Be an ice cream connoisseur.

Sep 26, 2017

Rebecca Alter

There's a new chili pepper that's 300 times hotter than a jalapeño pepper
This new chili could be the hottest pepper in the world
They call it Pepper X.

Sep 25, 2017

Allison Bowsher

Bite into autumn with these adorable, caramel-covered apple slices
Bite into autumn with these adorable, caramel-covered apple slices
Plus, your kids will love them.

Sep 21, 2017

Rebecca Alter

People are freaking out over Gordon Ramsay's all-American breakfast video
People are freaking out over the American-style breakfast Gordon Ramsay made
He's taking spuds and eggs to a whole new level.

Sep 20, 2017

Lisa Mesbur

Off The Menu