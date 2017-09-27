These superfood-inspired recipes are absolutely mouthwatering

These 20 superb foods will make you feel as great as they taste!

1. GOLDEN GRANOLA CUPS WITH GREEK YOGURT AND FRUIT — GREEK YOGURT

Start your day off right with this delicious breakfast of golden-baked granola cups filled with creamy Greek yogurt and fresh berries.

2. ROASTED SWEET POTATO QUINOA BOWL — QUINOA

This healthy and hearty sweet potato quinoa bowl, a creative combo of protein-packed quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes and avocado, is drizzled with a maple dressing and topped with roasted almonds, an egg and leafy sprouts.

3. BLUEBERRY BANANA BREAKFAST SMOOTHIE — BLUEBERRIES

Looking for the perfect breakfast blend? This protein and fruit-packed blueberry banana smoothie has it all!

4. BAKED KALE CHIPS — KALE

Reach for a bunch of kale and bake up these healthy and delicious kale chips.

5. PUMPKIN PIE OATMEAL — OATMEAL

What’s the perfect way to start your day? With pie, of course, as in this healthy and hearty pumpkin pie oatmeal recipe.

6. HEALTHY GREEN TEA ENERGY SMOOTHIE — GREEN TEA

Think green and get your glow on with this super healthy green tea energy smoothie, a delicious combination of green tea, spinach, avocado, bananas and apples.

One bite of this juicy grape, tart cranberry and fresh broccoli salad – creamy, crispy, sweet, sour and salty – is all it takes to make broccoli believers out of even the biggest salad cynic! 8. SWEET CITRUS SPICED SALMON — SALMON Salmon is marinated in pineapple and lemon juice and then baked with a sweet and spicy topping, leaving every bite the perfect blend of flavorful fish!

This kale, spinach and quinoa meal-in-a-bowl is a winner, a green bowl full of super nutritious and delicious stuff (including mango and avocado), tossed in a zesty lemon shallot dressing and topped with spiced walnuts and creamy goat cheese.

10. TABBOULEH SALAD WITH PISTACHIOS AND CHICKPEAS — PISTACHIOS

Chock full of fresh herbs, dried fruit, juicy cucumber and protein-rich chickpeas, this salad is tossed in a lemon shallot vinaigrette and is topped with crunchy, roasted pistachios.

11. POACHED EGGS OVER POLENTA TOAST — EGGS

This amazing egg recipe has it all — a base layer of delicious homemade, oven-roasted tomato sauce followed by a toasted polenta square, sautéed arugula and crowned with a perfectly poached egg.

12. HONEY DIJON ASPARAGUS AND ALMONDS — ALMONDS

The fleshy green spears are easily enhanced with the addition of this honey Dijon vinaigrette, a light tangy dressing that perfectly balances the sweet with savory.

We can’t put down our chopsticks with this tasty number — with a delectable ginger peanut sauce, this coconut rice bowl with ginger and tofu slaw makes for a mouthwatering meal.

14. QUICK AND EASY BEET RISOTTO — BEETS

This easy risotto is a crowd pleaser, even for those who don’t love beets — they lend a splash of brilliant color and earthy sweetness to this stunning rice.

This delicious and easy white bean, spinach and couscous soup recipe is an exotic spin on a Tuscan tradition, relying on leeks, the mild cousin of the onion, for their subtle flavor; creamy beans for their rich texture; and couscous, with a nutty taste, that makes every trip to the bowl delightful and surprising.

16. HEALTHY VEGETABLE LENTIL SOUP — LENTILS

This fragrant, hearty, spiced, vegetable-packed lentil soup recipe will transport you straight to the Taj Mahal.

17. BEST VEGETABLE MINESTRONE SOUP — GARLIC

The rich-tasting broth, loaded with vegetables (carrots, celery, zucchini, spinach, to name a few), fresh herbs and finished with a pesto drizzle, makes this easy and satisfying minestrone soup recipe numero uno in our bowls!

18. CARAMELIZED CAULIFLOWER — CAULIFLOWER

When roasted, cauliflower is transformed into an elegant, sweet and tender side dish – it becomes a truly brilliant veggie with a PhD in Gastronomy.

19. HOMEMADE CRANBERRY ALMOND GRANOLA BARS — ALMONDS

If you’re not a “breakfast person,” if you need something to eat every few hours or if you detest preservative-laden packaged granola bars, this is the perfect recipe for you! These easy, homemade granola bars are packed with oats, almonds and cranberries.

20. SEVEN BEAN SALAD — BEANS

This quick, easy and healthy salad, a combination of tasty beans tossed in a tangy lemon Dijon dressing, is guaranteed to become a staple at your table.