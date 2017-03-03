Subway does its own DNA test to prove it uses real chicken

The Great Subway Chicken Debate of 2017 continues.

After the CBC released a report claiming that Subway chicken was about 50 per cent actual chicken, the sandwich chain fired back, sponsoring two studies of their own that yielded totally different results. Is it 50 per cent chicken like the CBC, our trusted national broadcaster claims, or 99 per cent chicken like Subway says?

According to the DNA reports, the test for CBC assessed “the quantities of chicken and non-chicken DNA, and… the quantities of meat-derived protein and non-meat-derived protein,” which found that the majority of protein in its chicken was made with soy. Subway then tested its chicken samples for soy protein, and found that the samples had less than one per cent of it, (they have the paperwork to back it up here).

“The stunningly flawed test by [CBC’s] Marketplace is a tremendous disservice to our customers,” Suzanne Greco, Subway’s president and chief executive, told the Washington Post. “The allegation that our chicken is only 50 per cent chicken is 100 per cent wrong.”

Subway backs its claims of pure chicken, and yet the CBC stands behind its reporting, saying that though the results of the DNA tests are nuanced, they’re still a relatively accurate indicator of how much plant and animal products are in a product.

According to various food scientists interviewed by Ars Technica, however, the CBC’s methods were questionable. First off, was the Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory at Trent University the best choice for an industrial food test? On the one hand, they do work mainly with fish and wildlife, not sandwich meats. But on the other hand, their experts have been used in over 30 cases in the provincial courts of Ontario, Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, according to their website.

Subway tasked independent testing labs Maxxam Analytics in Canada and Elisa Technologies in Florida (two companies that, on the surface at least, look like they’d know how to figure out what chicken is) with measuring the soy protein levels in their chicken, and both reported that amount to be less than one per cent. And they’re documents look pretty legit, too.

Though until the CBC and Subway are able to finally work this out, we’ll probably just stick with the tuna sub.