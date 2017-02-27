Subway chicken is only made with 50 per cent real chicken

Investigative journalists at the CBC have uncovered some rather unsavoury statistics about one of our go-to sandwiches at our favourite “healthy” fast food chain. According to a recent test conducted by the CBC, Subway’s chicken contains only about 50 per cent real chicken. *Gulp.*

By testing the DNA in poultry samples from five popular fast food chains in Canada, reporters revealed that there may be more to that chicken than just chicken.

The team got help from Trent University’s Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory to test samples gathered from Tim Hortons, A&W, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Subway. So, a piece of pure chicken breast would measure in at 100 per cent chicken DNA, but one that’s been seasoned, or fried or even marinated, would be less than 100.

With the exception of Subway’s chicken strips, all the samples measured in at over 80 per cent chicken, with McDonald’s Country Chicken being the second lowest at 84.9 per cent chicken. A&W’s Chicken Grill Deluxe, meanwhile, averaged in at 89.4 per cent pure chicken DNA, earning the best score of the group.

Subway’s numbers were so far from the grouping that they decided to test it again, using both the roasted chicken and the chicken strips. This time, the oven roasted scored 53.6 per cent chicken DNA while the strips contained just 42.8 per cent. It begs the question: What exactly did we just eat in that sweet onion chicken teriyaki sandwich?

The CBC gathered responses from the restaurants, and, according to Subway, their “chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain one per cent or less of soy protein,” which they use to “stabilize the texture and moisture.” We’re not math wizards or anything, but those numbers don’t add up to 42 per cent chicken.

Further testing revealed that the fast food chicken contained around 50 ingredients total, including normal stuff like honey and onion powder, plus a bunch of safe industrial ingredients. On average, it also contained 25 per cent less protein and seven to ten times more sodium than pure chicken.

Maybe next time we order a six-inch sub on honey oat, we’ll just bring our own meat.