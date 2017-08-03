A surprising ingredient will keep your ice cream from melting

The days of opting for a cup instead of a cone to avoid getting melted ice cream on your hands may soon be over! Surprisingly, a research team in Japan found a way to keep ice cream from melting so quickly.

Japan’s Biotherapy Development Research Centre in Kanazawa city tasked a local pastry chef with creating a dessert using polyphenol (a liquid that can be extracted from strawberries). The chef quickly ran into problems when adding the polyphenol to cream, which caused the cream to solidify, making it unusable for baking pastries.

But what doesn’t work for one delicious treat may work for another. And in this case, the chef’s accidental discovery led to the creation of no-melt ice cream.

Tomihisa Ota, a professor at Kanazawa University, has now created an ice cream ‘lollipop’ using polyphenol. “Polyphenol liquid has properties to make it difficult for water and oil to separate, so a popsicle containing it will be able to retain the original shape of the cream for a longer time than usual, and be hard to melt,” Ota explained.

The ice cream lollipop was tested, and after sitting under a dryer for five minutes in an air conditioned room, it maintained its original shape, unlike the regular popsicle also included in the experiment.

Ota recently began selling the treats in Japan, marketing the product as ‘not melting popsicles.’ And they’re absolutely adorable:

But Japan isn’t the only place with no-melting ice cream. Earlier this week, a woman complained that an ice cream sandwich from Coles didn’t melt after sitting in the sun for four days. The company’s long list of chemicals that keep their sandwiches from melting went viral as well.

We don’t want our ice cream to melt as soon as we try to eat it, but staying solid for four days seems to be a bit much — which is why Japan’s no-melt ice cream lollipops are the perfect in between. Maybe we should start using that strawberry extract more often in Canada.