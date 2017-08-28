Gusto
Gusto
Food

Stop what you’re doing: There’s an easier way to peel potatoes

By

Rebecca Alter

August 28, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

It’s hard not to love the texture of roasted potatoes, or mashed potatoes, or deep-fried potatoes. But getting them all peeled and prepped can be a bit of a nightmare. And let’s be honest, no one likes using a vegetable peeler on such a slippery vegetable — it’s far too easy to cut a finger. So skip the peeler altogether and prepare to make that potato slide right out of its skin… literally.

Materials

  • potatoes
  • pot of water
  • tongs
  • bowl full of ice water

Directions

  1. Bring pot of water to a boil.
  2. Place potatoes into pot of boiling water until cooked.
  3. Remove potatoes from hot water, and place them directly into the cold water. Let them sit for five seconds.
  4. Use your hands to peel off potato skin — it should slip right off.
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

10 satisfying salads that actually taste good
10 satisfying salads that actually taste good
More than just rabbit food.

Aug 25, 2017

Bite Me More

Thanks to SkipTheDishes, ordering alcohol is about to get a lot more convenient
Thanks to SkipTheDishes, ordering alcohol is about to get a lot more convenient
Stock up on booze without leaving your home.

Aug 24, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Unexpected ways to transform the classic burger
Who could resist?

Aug 23, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Everything you need to know about cooking with chilies
Everything you need to know about cooking with chilies
Bring on the heat.

Aug 22, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Off The Menu