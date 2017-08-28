Stop what you’re doing: There’s an easier way to peel potatoes

It’s hard not to love the texture of roasted potatoes, or mashed potatoes, or deep-fried potatoes. But getting them all peeled and prepped can be a bit of a nightmare. And let’s be honest, no one likes using a vegetable peeler on such a slippery vegetable — it’s far too easy to cut a finger. So skip the peeler altogether and prepare to make that potato slide right out of its skin… literally.

Materials

potatoes

pot of water

tongs

bowl full of ice water

Directions