Stop what you’re doing: There’s an easier way to peel potatoes

It’s hard not to love the texture of roasted potatoes, or mashed potatoes, or deep-fried potatoes. But getting them all peeled and prepped can be a bit of a nightmare. And let’s be honest, no one likes using a vegetable peeler on such a slippery vegetable — it’s far too easy to cut a finger. So skip the peeler altogether and prepare to make that potato slide right out of its skin… literally.
Materials
- potatoes
- pot of water
- tongs
- bowl full of ice water
Directions
- Bring pot of water to a boil.
- Place potatoes into pot of boiling water until cooked.
- Remove potatoes from hot water, and place them directly into the cold water. Let them sit for five seconds.
- Use your hands to peel off potato skin — it should slip right off.