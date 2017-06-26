This is what a steak looks like when it’s cooked five different ways

There’s nothing quite like a perfectly cooked steak. But if you think that choosing between rare, medium rare, and well done is the only choice you need to make when it comes to your steak, you’re mistaken! Truth is, there are many different ways to go about cooking a steak, and each will result in a completely different appearance, texture and taste. To test this out, we decided to take the five New York strip steaks — along with some salt, pepper and garlic powder — and cook them all medium rare using five different cooking methods.

1. Grilled

Nothing says summer quite like the sizzle of a steak grilling on the barbecue. For this tried-and-true classic, we grilled each side on a high heat for approximately three minutes, making sure to rotate the steak 90 degrees to get those gorgeous grill marks. The result? A perfectly done, aesthetically pleasing and incredibly tender cut of meat.

2. Deep-Fried

Who says you can’t deep-fry steak? We decided to try it out by submerging the steak into a deep-fryer that’s been set to the highest heat setting for six minutes. Although unconventional, it turned out to be surprisingly pleasant — crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside. One word of warning though: you’ll need to wear an apron!

3. Pan-Fried

In a crunch for time? No worries! Frying the steak in a pan was certainly the fastest of the cooking methods we tried. To do this, we simply heated some oil on a medium-high heat, added in the steak, and seared it for three minutes on each side. The result was a beautiful, juicy steak with a slightly crispy coating on the outside.

4. Oven-Roasted

Although it’s a little less snazzy compared to the other steaks, you can’t go wrong with a good old, oven-roasted steak. We started by placing a greased baking dish in the oven set to 450F. Once the dish was heated thoroughly, we added in the steak and baked it for four minutes on each side. The end result? Supremely tender and cooked to perfection.

5. Slow-Cooked

We decided to change it up by taking things slow for our last steak. To do this, we poured a 1/4 cup of liquid into a slow cooker and left the steak to braise for two hours on the highest heat. Although it may not have been the most attractive of the steaks, what it lacked in appearance was made up for in its tender, juicy, fall-apart-on-the-fork texture. Looks like slow and steady really does win the race!