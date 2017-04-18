Gusto
Gusto
Food

Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino is coming to Canada

@prettyonjnsta via Instagram/Starbucks

By

Allison Bowsher

April 18, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

With approximately 50 drinks available on its menu, Starbucks has something for just about everyone.

Their Frappuccinos in particular have proven to capture countless new flavours. Green Tea Crème Frappuccino, Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Mocha Frappuccino and Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino are just a few of the available items that have made a dent in your wallet. And just last week, the company introduced yet another playful drink, labeled the ‘Pink Drink.’

#PinkDrink, meet #FlowerWall. You two are gonna get along great. 💗🌷

A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on

Now Starbucks is jumping on the bandwagon of the unicorn-inspired food trend with their newest drink: the Unicorn Frappuccino. No Instagram filter needed.


The fairy tale-worthy drink is described as “blended crème made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping” on the Starbucks website. Cue salivation.

For a drink named after a mythical creature, the Unicorn Frappuccino should have some magic up its sleeve, right? Well, it does. When the drink’s first made, it’s a purple beverage with blue swirls and carries a sweet, fruity taste. Give it a few stirs with your magic wand (a.k.a. green straw) and it goes from purple to pink, altering the taste to give off a more tangy and tart flavour. Keep stirring the drink and the colours will become more intense. For once, it’s encouraged to play with your food.

But this isn’t the first rainbow pastel-coloured food we’ve seen. Food photographer Adeline Waugh, for instance, invented unicorn toast earlier this year by mixing cream cheese, almond milk and pigmented foods together to create a snack worthy of an art gallery exhibit. It’s going to be difficult to go back to peanut butter after seeing this.

It only made sense that Starbucks would combine an expensive, sugary drink with this stunning food trend. Available between April 19 to 23 in Canada, the United States and Mexico, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage will be soaring into Starbucks from a magical cloud.

How can you order an regular Americano when this is an option?

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

How to tell if your meat's done, without cutting it open
How to tell if your meat’s done, without cutting it open
Who needs a meat thermometer now?

Apr 17, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk

14 remarkably satisfying ways to organize your spices
14 remarkably satisfying ways to organize your spices
Never misplace the paprika again.

Apr 13, 2017

Lisa Felepchuk

This one secret trick to icing your cake is completely foolproof
This secret trick to icing your cake is completely foolproof
Just try messing it up.

Apr 12, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Here's how to properly clean your coffee machine
Here’s how to properly clean your coffee machine
You'll need more than just soap and water.

Apr 11, 2017

Rebecca Alter