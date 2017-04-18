Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino is coming to Canada

With approximately 50 drinks available on its menu, Starbucks has something for just about everyone.

Their Frappuccinos in particular have proven to capture countless new flavours. Green Tea Crème Frappuccino, Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, Mocha Frappuccino and Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino are just a few of the available items that have made a dent in your wallet. And just last week, the company introduced yet another playful drink, labeled the ‘Pink Drink.’

#PinkDrink, meet #FlowerWall. You two are gonna get along great. 💗🌷 A post shared by Starbucks Coffee ☕ (@starbucks) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Now Starbucks is jumping on the bandwagon of the unicorn-inspired food trend with their newest drink: the Unicorn Frappuccino. No Instagram filter needed.

PSA @STARBUCKS IS RELEASING THE UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO & IT COMES OUT 4/19 pic.twitter.com/LkufMRbuxi — joseph (@stussyjoseph) April 17, 2017



The fairy tale-worthy drink is described as “blended crème made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping” on the Starbucks website. Cue salivation.

For a drink named after a mythical creature, the Unicorn Frappuccino should have some magic up its sleeve, right? Well, it does. When the drink’s first made, it’s a purple beverage with blue swirls and carries a sweet, fruity taste. Give it a few stirs with your magic wand (a.k.a. green straw) and it goes from purple to pink, altering the taste to give off a more tangy and tart flavour. Keep stirring the drink and the colours will become more intense. For once, it’s encouraged to play with your food.

But this isn’t the first rainbow pastel-coloured food we’ve seen. Food photographer Adeline Waugh, for instance, invented unicorn toast earlier this year by mixing cream cheese, almond milk and pigmented foods together to create a snack worthy of an art gallery exhibit. It’s going to be difficult to go back to peanut butter after seeing this.

It only made sense that Starbucks would combine an expensive, sugary drink with this stunning food trend. Available between April 19 to 23 in Canada, the United States and Mexico, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended beverage will be soaring into Starbucks from a magical cloud.

How can you order an regular Americano when this is an option?