Starbucks’ newest Frappuccino is essentially a Thin Mint cookie in liquid form

You know who has one of the best jobs ever? Those Starbucks baristas that get to come up with new ideas for their drinks. Sure, they may have bombed with the Unicorn Frappuccino (or maybe they exceeded expectations considering all the press those dreadful drinks got the coffee chain), but they’re making it up to us with their latest concoction: the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.

“We started by thinking of the heydays of summer,” Jennica Robinson from Starbucks’ beverage development team said in a press release. “We were inspired by thoughts of dark starry nights, looking up at the sky with a cool summer breeze.”

The blend of extra-dark cocoa, coffee, milk, ice and cooling mint sugar crystals alternate with layers of whipped cream, much like a parfait, and it’s basically a chocolate mint lover’s dream come true.

In fact, if you try one, we dare you not to tell us it doesn’t taste exactly like a Thin Mint. And the mint’s refreshing quality is just the thing to keep us cool through the summer. Sadly, just like the minty cookies, Starbucks’ latest drink will only be offered for a limited time. But hopefully it’ll be a big enough hit to keep it on the menu permanently.

For those Frappuccino lovers out there, if you’ve ever requested peppermint with either their Mocha or Double Chocolaty Chip Frapps, you’d get a similar flavour — though that extra whipped cream does complete the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino like no other.

And it couldn’t have come at a better time. The Frappuccino Happy Hour will be back from May 5 to 14 between 3 and 6 p.m. It’s half off any flavour — including the Midnight Mint Mocha. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re going to go wait in line for one.