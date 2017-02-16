Sriracha sticks are about to change the way you season your food

For a company that doesn’t really advertise, Huy Fong Foods’ Sriracha sauce has done pretty darn well for itself. And we completely understand why: The tangy hot sauce may catch on the nozzle once it’s dried, but the stuff is addictive. We seriously put it in everything: stir-fry, pasta… heck, we even dip veggie sticks and chips into it. (If you haven’t tried a homemade Sriracha aioli then you haven’t lived.)

Well buckle up, because the company that made all of our hot sauce loving dreams come true is at it again, and we’re salivating in anticipation.

Sriracha recently announced that it’s about to launch a whole new twist on its staple “rooster” sauce with the introduction of Sriracha Seasoning Stix. What exactly are “seasoning stix,” you ask?

In essence, it’s a stick made up of regular old Sriracha, but because of its solid stick form, you can use it to flavour food from the inside out. All you have to do is jab a few of the sticks into your meat, fish, veggies or poultry before cooking, and the stick does the rest of the work. It’s just as good as takeout, only better, because you’ve made it yourself.

The way it works is that when oven temperatures his 110F, the sticks liquefy, pouring into the food. We can only imagine a self-basted turkey at Thanksgiving now thanks to these magic concoctions of awesome-sauce.

Right now, there are three flavours ready to hit markets: classic, butter garlic and teriyaki, with a fourth, unnamed blend that will be released at a later date.

If the initial sale success of Sriracha as a sauce (and the thousands of subsequent recipes available online) is any indication, we’d wager these Stix will do quite well in the marketplace. Thankfully, Canadian consumers will also have a chance to sample them, as the company confirmed that the product will be available to purchase via Amazon.

We can’t wait to get our hands on some when they’re finally released later this month. In the meantime, we guess it’s regular old bottled Sriracha for us.