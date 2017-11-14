More to explore
Spice up your fall with these worthwhile ginger beer cocktails

Rebecca Alter

November 14, 2017
You may or may not know this, but ginger beer doesn’t actually have any alcohol in it. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t make it a little bit more… adult-friendly. So gather some ginger beer and your favourite spirits and prepare to mix them up into a well-spiced cocktail. Bite Me More even revealed a few, lip-smacking ginger beer cocktails to get you started. You won’t even mind that they’re cold, I swear.

STRAWBERRY BASIL MOSCOW MULE

Press some fresh strawberries, basil leaves and lime juice together for an incredibly refreshing burst of flavour. Then, add in some vodka, ice and ginger beer to complete your drink. Take a sip and prepare to dream about this cocktail for days to come.

LEMON GINGER COCKTAIL

This drink combines lemon, ginger, rosemary, ginger beer and gin, which are all very strong ingredients. But rather than causing the drink to become overwhelming, the five ingredients balance each other out perfectly.

DARK AND STORMY COCKTAIL

Now this is the drink to make for anyone who’s craving a bit of a kick to go along with their ginger beer. Bitters, dark rum, lime juice and ginger beer not only deepen the colour of the drink, but they also give its flavour profile a pleasant, subtle punch. It’s definitely worth a taste.

