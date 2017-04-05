Spaghetti doughnuts are every carb lover’s dream come true

Carb lovers, rejoice! You can now dig into a plate of pasta with the ease of a hand-held snack. Yes, the spaghetti doughnut is here, so get ready to taste two of your favourite foods fused together.

These ultimate carb-laden dinners or snacks follow the footsteps of the recent food trend where all sorts of foods and treats are turned into doughnuts. Everything tastes better as a doughnut, after all.

Created by Pop Pasta in New York City, the spaghetti doughnut combines the traditional Neapolitan spaghetti pie dish with… well, a doughnut. In case you didn’t know before, spaghetti pie is typically made from leftover spaghetti, with the addition of eggs and cheese to keep everything together. The combination is then baked or fried to create a pie-like dish that can be cut into slices, similar to a pizza, minus the mess.

Pop Pasta has now added an impressive twist to the dish, by forming the concoction into an easy-to-hold doughnut shape prior to frying them up. It’s like having your meal and dessert in the palm of your hand (minus the icing).

According to the Pop Pasta website, the company offers five variations of the spaghetti doughnut based on traditional Italian dishes: the aglio e oilio pop (spaghetti, Parmesan, eggs, olive oil, garlic, red pepper, black pepper and salt), red sauce pop (spaghetti, Parmesan, eggs, olive oil, tomato puree and salt), zucchini pop (spaghetti, Parmesan, eggs, zucchini, olive oil, garlic, black pepper and salt), carbonara pop (spaghetti, Parmesan, eggs, bacon, black pepper and salt) and bolognese pop (spaghetti, Parmesan, eggs, ground beef, tomato puree, olive oil, onions, garlic, and salt). Each one sounds even more mouthwatering than the last.

If eating spaghetti on the go’s your thing, you can indulge in one (or several, because let’s face it, no one has just one doughnut) at the Smorgasburg market in Brooklyn, New York.