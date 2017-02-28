Gusto
Food

This space cake brings a whole new meaning to the galaxy food trend

Imgur/pedagiggle and Instagram/@blackbirdbaker

By

Coleman Molnar

February 28, 2017
The galaxy food trend isn’t anything new. In the past, we’ve seen mesmerizing cakes, doughnuts and lollipops that are covered in the universe, with tiny specks of purple and white on a darker, swirled background. And we’ve happily consumed them all.

I need these in my life right meow 🐱🍩 #galaxydoughnuts

A post shared by Randi Sickel (@randisickel) on

But we’ve never seen a galaxy cake quite like this one:

A cross section of the cake reveals an entire planetary system in a swirling dark blue, electric pink and purple galaxy. How is it even possible to have such precise planets (that, somehow, didn’t mix in with the rest of the colours) on the inside of a cake? Finally, a cake that’s covered and filled with the galaxy — space is infinite, after all.

“I wanted to make a galaxy/space cake that was space-y on the outside, but also space-y on the inside. I could not find a recipe so I had to improvise,” the baker wrote on an Imgur post. Their improvisation was spot on.

The masterpiece was created for his or her four-year-old son, Ilyas, who got to slice into it and discover a hidden galaxy on his birthday. Lucky kid.

A #galaxy #cake for my #nephews #4thbirthday ! #happybirthday #littlefella 🤖🌎🌛🌟 😘

A post shared by F A U Z I A 🔔 (@blackbirdbaker) on


To make the cake, the baker used a basic white cake mixture, which was divided up and dyed with food colouring. Separate coloured planets were also formed with the coloured dough, which were then dropped into the batter before baking the cake. You can find detailed instructions here.

Are we too old to have one of these for our next birthday? Hope not.

