Someone invented pre-made meals you can cook in the washing machine

Knocking two chores off at once is every multitasker’s dream, especially with so much to get done and so many places to run off to. So when we heard about a new potential product that allows you to get your laundry done while cooking dinner, we were obviously more than a little curious.

That’s right, someone thought up a way to make dinner in the washing machine, and it’s pretty darn genius. Basically this is a whole new riff on the sous-vide cooking technique, in which vacuum-sealed food is submerged in water and cooked at a lower temperature for a longer period of time in order to cook the food evenly throughout.

Tel Aviv industrial design student Iftach Gazit came up with the idea of creating waterproof packets of food that you can just toss into the washing machine instead of in a pot of water on your stove or a pressure cooker, making food a little more accessible to everyone – even the homeless.

“The idea came up while speaking to my girlfriend, an architect student, and it started from thinking where can I cook in a city using whatever is available and free,” Gazit told us. “I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t relying on things that aren’t there 100 per cent of the time and ended up thinking about the laundromat since it’s open 24/7. From there, things escalated.”

And thus the Sous La Vie bags were designed. Gazit made them to complete a school project, using waterproof, Tyvek paper designed to keep the soap out. Meat cooks up during a synthetics cycle, whereas veggies are ready as soon as the cotton setting’s done.

“It can be humorous to think of cooking your food in the washing machine as a new dinner topic, or a Damien Hirst-style restaurant filled with washing machines instead of pills,” Gazit explained on his website, “But humour is not the point. Instead, the Sous La Vie laundry-dinner serves as a reminder of lost homes and (the American) dreams. It offers a deep look at the cultural conditions that determine what products we consume, in this case capitalism and fast food vs socialism and slow food (not to say one is better than the other). The laundry dinner is not intended solely for the homeless, but much rather for us all: a product that reflects on our taste, our economic ability and our culture.”

Unfortunately, while the prototypes designed so far include full meals with sides, they aren’t quite ready to be sold to the general public. Nor are there plans in place for them to come to market anytime soon.

“I need to finish school first. The project is feasible, and with some trial and error you can achieve satisfying results (sous-vide is a scientific approach; I did try to cook some food in my washing machine and it was edible),” he tells us. “If I had the means I would love to try and create a weird little restaurant or pop-up.”

Until then, we suppose we’ll just have to do our laundry while cooking dinner the old-fashioned way.