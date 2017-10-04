Six different, beautiful ways to make Brussels sprouts

Without Brussels sprouts, Thanksgiving dinner just wouldn’t be the same. There’s no other green that tastes quite as buttery and rich. And it’s nice to pretend that eating something green negates the endless mountain of food we shovel onto our plates.

So whether you roast them, shave them or butter them up and saute them, get ready to give thanks for these Brussels sprouts-based recipes.

You might think that blueberries and Brussels sprouts are the last two things on the planet you’d pair together, but the combo works surprisingly well. After all, if strawberries or raspberries go great in salad, why wouldn’t blueberries? This recipe balances the sweetness of the blueberries with some sharp cheese and pecans, creating a pleasant flavour that will melt into your Brussels sprouts in an unforgettable way.

Can’t think of a way to serve your vegetarian guests some protein for Thanksgiving? This tofu and Brussels sprouts dish will have them — and even the meat eaters — drooling over their plates.

If you’re growing a bit bored with regular, old Brussels sprouts, just shred them up into a glorious, leafy salad. Add in some kale and zesty lemon dressing to top it off. Change can taste so damn good.

This one is an all-time favourite. How can it not be when the Brussels sprouts have been bathed in soft flakes of cheese and bacon? Forget about the main, this side is sure to steal the show.

Searching for a dish that really has a wow factor? This za’atar-covered vegetable medley dish from The Food Gays might just be it. And with the addition of bok choy and radishes, it’s also a great reason to use up the extra veggies lying around in the fridge.

Keep this grilled cheese recipe in the back of your mind so that when Thanksgiving ends, you’ll know exactly how to use up all those extra Brussels sprouts. Add in some turkey shavings and stuffing for the ultimate, post-Thanksgiving sandwich.