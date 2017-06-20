Simple salad dressings you need to try out this summer

For many of us, opting for a store-bought salad dressing is a much more convenient alternative to making it yourself — it’s less messy, saves time and tastes great. But here’s the catch: pre-made dressings are often either unhealthy or are just uninteresting. Plus, everything tends to taste better when you make it yourself. And now that summer’s upon us, why not try your hand at making a lighter dressing that will make the perfect coating to any salad?

A is for Apple‘s (airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET) Theresa Visintin shared her favourite summer-appropriate salad dressing recipes with us — and they’re all made with five ingredients or less. Prepare yourselves to actually get excited to eat salad for once.

Classic Italian

“Vinegar, olive oil, a clove of garlic that’s been [grated finely on a] microplane and salt and pepper — that’s the best Italian dressing,” explained Visintin.

It may sound like a simple combo, but each ingredient is sure to play off of one another in a beautiful manner no matter what kind of salad you’re serving.

Sesame-Lime

Visintin revealed one of her favourite summertime dressing’s featuring an Asian twist: “lime juice, sesame oil, fish sauce, brown sugar and fresh chilli.”

Just don’t add too much chilli if you’re bad with spice.

Sour Cream and Lemon

According to Visintin, mix some sour cream, cream, lemon juice, salt and pepper together for a drool-worthy dressing.

“It’s not as heavy as using mayonnaise; it’s a little bit lighter,” she added.

Orange Miso

If you’re craving something salty and sweet, this one’s really going to hit the spot.

“Do an emulsification with miso and fresh orange juice with some grapeseed oil. Then add some sesame seeds to it,” said Visintin.

Burnt Lemon-Butter Glaze

“Brown off butter with lemon juice,” Visintin instructed. This one might not be the healthiest of options, but it’ll taste slightly creamy and absolutely heavenly.

Interested in inventing your own recipe? “[Then] you’ve got to have the oil, a bit of acidity and a little bit of a spark — whether that be chilli or mustard or garlic or some other sweetness,” she explained. “The ratio will depend on each person’s palette.”

In other words, finding a great flavour balance in a dressing takes trial and error — so be sure to taste as you go.

