Simple rosé cocktails you’ll be sipping on all summer long

By

Rebecca Alter

August 14, 2017
Regular red or white wine’s got nothing on rosé — especially when you’re looking to make a fancy, trendy cocktail to sip on as the sun blazes away.

You can pair practically anything with this pink booze, and it’s perfect for any kind of outdoor event. So if you’re looking for a super-simple cocktail to mix up for your guests or for yourself, you really can’t go wrong with any of these rosé-based drinks crafted by Bite Me More.

Berry Rosé Sangria

With the addition of fresh fruit, brandy, soda and, of course, rosé, mix up a massive batch of this stuff and then watch it disappear as your guests drink up every last drop. The longer you wait for all the flavours to mix, the better it’ll taste.

Raspberry Rosé Mojito

There’s no drink more refreshing than a minty mojito, and the additional tartness of the rosé and sweet raspberries just enhance all the different tastes. Thanks to the mint, raspberries and lime, this truly is the ultimate refreshing cocktail.

Orange Rosé Champagne Cocktail

Sick of the regular, old flute of champagne? Make it more summer-appropriate by adding in rosé, triple sec, orange bitters and zest as well as some fresh berries. Try toasting on that.

