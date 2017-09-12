These simple parfaits are picture-perfect no-bake desserts

Layer on the goodness with perfect parfaits like our Oreo pudding, butterscotch caramel and strawberry meringue parfaits! It’s a quick and delicious way to make dessert, and you didn’t even need to use an oven. C’est parfait!

OREO PUDDING PARFAIT

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 (113 g) package instant chocolate pudding

1 cup whole milk

1 cup whipped topping

1 (113 g) package instant vanilla pudding

1 cup whole milk

1 cup whipped topping

2 cups coarsely chopped Oreo cookies

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk chocolate pudding powder with 1 cup whole milk. When the powder is dissolved, whisk in 1 cup whipped topping. In another bowl, whisk vanilla pudding powder with 1 cup whole milk. Once incorporated, whisk in 1 cup whipped topping. To assemble, dividing between four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding on the bottom, top with a handful of chopped Oreos, top with vanilla pudding and finish with another handful of Oreos. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

BUTTERSCOTCH CARAMEL PARFAIT

Serves 4

Ingredients

Butterscotch Crunch

4 graham crackers

½ cup butterscotch Chipits

Parfait

1 (113 g) package instant butterscotch pudding

1 cup whole milk

1 cup whipped topping

¼ cup caramel sauce

Directions

For the butterscotch crunch, place graham crackers on a plate. Melt butterscotch Chipits in the microwave or stovetop and spread over graham crackers. Refrigerate until hardened, about 20 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and break into small pieces. For the pudding, in a large bowl, whisk butterscotch pudding powder with milk. Whisk in whipped topping until well combined. To assemble, dividing between four parfait glasses, layer butterscotch pudding on the bottom, top with a handful of butterscotch crunch, top with more pudding and finish with butterscotch crunch and a drizzle of caramel sauce.

STRAWBERRY MERINGUE PARFAIT

Serves 4

Ingredients

Strawberry Sauce

3 cups sliced fresh strawberries

3 tbsp sugar

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

Parfait

1½ cups whipped topping

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

2 cups broken-up meringue cookies

Directions