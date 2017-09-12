These simple parfaits are picture-perfect no-bake desserts

Layer on the goodness with perfect parfaits like our Oreo pudding, butterscotch caramel and strawberry meringue parfaits! It’s a quick and delicious way to make dessert, and you didn’t even need to use an oven. C’est parfait!
OREO PUDDING PARFAIT
-
Serves
4
Ingredients
- 1 (113 g) package instant chocolate pudding
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup whipped topping
- 1 (113 g) package instant vanilla pudding
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup whipped topping
- 2 cups coarsely chopped Oreo cookies
Directions
- In a large bowl, whisk chocolate pudding powder with 1 cup whole milk. When the powder is dissolved, whisk in 1 cup whipped topping. In another bowl, whisk vanilla pudding powder with 1 cup whole milk. Once incorporated, whisk in 1 cup whipped topping.
- To assemble, dividing between four parfait glasses, layer chocolate pudding on the bottom, top with a handful of chopped Oreos, top with vanilla pudding and finish with another handful of Oreos. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
BUTTERSCOTCH CARAMEL PARFAIT
-
Serves
4
Ingredients
Butterscotch Crunch
- 4 graham crackers
- ½ cup butterscotch Chipits
Parfait
- 1 (113 g) package instant butterscotch pudding
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 cup whipped topping
- ¼ cup caramel sauce
Directions
- For the butterscotch crunch, place graham crackers on a plate. Melt butterscotch Chipits in the microwave or stovetop and spread over graham crackers. Refrigerate until hardened, about 20 minutes. Remove from refrigerator and break into small pieces.
- For the pudding, in a large bowl, whisk butterscotch pudding powder with milk. Whisk in whipped topping until well combined.
- To assemble, dividing between four parfait glasses, layer butterscotch pudding on the bottom, top with a handful of butterscotch crunch, top with more pudding and finish with butterscotch crunch and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
STRAWBERRY MERINGUE PARFAIT
-
Serves
4
Ingredients
Strawberry Sauce
- 3 cups sliced fresh strawberries
- 3 tbsp sugar
- 2 tsp fresh lemon juice
Parfait
- 1½ cups whipped topping
- 1 cup sliced fresh strawberries
- 2 cups broken-up meringue cookies
Directions
- For the strawberry sauce, combine 3 cups strawberries, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a boil, consistently stirring, then reduce heat to a simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and cool before assembling.
- Dividing between four parfait glasses, spoon whipped topping on the bottom, top with cooled strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, meringues, whipped topping and strawberry sauce. Serve immediately.