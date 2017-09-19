Why you shouldn’t drink Champagne out of a flute

If you — like the majority of the world — think that the best way to drink Champagne is from a flute, you might want to brace yourself for some surprising info: Apparently, your Champagne’s too damn good to be sipped from a flute.

Maggie Henriquez, the CEO of Krug Champagne, recently revealed that a flute should never be used on good Champagne.

“You don’t use flutes. You see, using a flute is like going to a concert with ear plugs because it will not let you enjoy what is inside,” she explained. “Flutes are for bad Champagne, sorbet or gazpacho, but not to drink [good] Champagne.”

Allow me to elaborate. When you drink Champagne from such a narrow glass, you miss out on a lot of those lovely aromas that set different Champagnes apart from one another.

Wine Master Sam Caporn explained how this happens: “The traditional Champagne flute is too narrow as it traps the aromatics and you don’t get as much out of the glass… The gorgeous 1920s coupe glasses have the reverse problem in that they let out too much, which can then get lost, as there is too much surface area so the bubbles can dissipate faster.”

All this time, we’ve been walking around with our flutes full of bubbly in one hand, while feeling like royalty. Little did we know that we’ve been missing out.

So what exactly is the point of using a flute in the first place? Well, bubbles dissipate quicker when too much of a drink is exposed to the air at once — the narrow opening of a flute helps to keep a drink nice and bubbly. And yet, the narrow glass doesn’t give you enough space to pick up on the smells of the Champagne, causing the flavour to be diminished.

Caporn recommends using a tulip glass or wine glass to drink your Champagne instead as it prevents the aroma from being lost completely, but still curls in enough to stop the bubbles from escaping too fast.

Or, you know, you could just drink it straight from the bottle.