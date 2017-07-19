Seven unexpected foods to grill on the barbecue

When it comes to barbecuing, most people get so caught up in perfecting their burgers and hot dogs that they rarely venture outside of their comfort zones to test anything else on the grill. But there are countless other ingredients to barbecue that could rival a burger any day of the week.

Theresa Visintin, one of A is for Apple's hosts, cooked up some brilliant, nontraditional foods that you can grill. Warning: you're definitely going to want to add them to your next summer feast.

1. Stone Fruit

“I think a lot of people cook their meat and veggies on the barbecue, but I think you should take it all the way to desserts. Like stone fruits, fresh apricots, nectarines,” Visintin suggested.

If you’re a fan of grilled pineapple, what’s stopping you from adding some nectarines and apricots to the mix? Nothing beats the glorious caramelization of grilled fruit.

2. Crumble

Take your grilled nectarines to the next level by making a quick crumble to go with them — but instead of baking it, just throw it on the grill.

“Put a mixture of oatmeal, almond meal, sugar and butter into some tin foil,” Visintin said.

3. Flatbread

To make warm, smokey flatbread, Theresa explained that you just need to “mix a cup of yogurt with two cups of self-raising flour to make a dough, flatten it out and pop it on the grill. Brush it with butter, garlic and throw some fresh herbs on it.”

4. Kofta (a.k.a. meatballs with spices)

Love grilled chicken and beef? Then try your hand at making grilled meatballs.

“Use a flat plate instead of an open grill so they don’t fall apart,” she told us. You could even add skewers once they’re on the plate.

5. Eggplant

“Throw a whole eggplant on a barbecue, and the inside will get a nice, smokey flavour,” Visintin said. “Scoop out the inside and mix it with garlic and oil, and you’ll have a beautiful dip.

6. Polenta

Forget everything you thought you knew about polenta.

“Instead of frying it, brush it with oil and pop it on the grill,” Theresa suggested.

7. Tofu

Tofu is such a popular food, and yet, you almost never hear of it being grilled.

“I don’t see why you can’t coat it in oil, throw it on the grill and just barbecue it,” Theresa stated.

If it tastes good sauteed, then it’s sure as heck going to taste great on the barbecue. Just be sure to press out all the water before using it.

