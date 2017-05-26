Scientists are making pasta that can change shapes

For hundreds of years, pasta has been considered a staple in most professional restaurants and home kitchens. Its long shelf life and fast cooking time make it an ideal item to keep stocked in any pantry, plus its low cost and versatility set it apart from any other food. Now, researchers at MIT are discovering that there may be a way to improve the famous ingredient even further.

MIT’s Tangible Media Group has created something described as ‘edible origami,’ creating a paper from starch and gelatin that turns into 3-D structures once it’s submerged in water.

More specifically, they’ve been focused on making common pasta shapes with their invention, including macaroni and rotini. The researchers have also designed this ‘pasta paper’ to take on shapes like flowers and horse saddles, and even wrap around other items.

Since gelatin naturally expands when it’s placed in water, the researchers were able to manipulate the shapes of the gelatin and starch-based pasta sheets after 3D printing it on cellulose paper.

Not only is this discovery extremely innovative in its concept and execution, but it can also make a huge impact environmentally and economically. “We did some simple calculations, such as for macaroni pasta, and even if you pack it perfectly, you still will end up with 67 percent of the volume as air,” says Wen Wang, a co-author on the paper. “We thought maybe in the future our shape-changing food could be packed flat and save space.”

Looking at sheet pasta from a different perspective, the invention could make sending food to underdeveloped countries and storing it in various shelters much easier and cheaper.

Although still in the preliminary stages, the researchers at MIT are working towards ensuring that lab coats aren’t a requirement for those interested in the sheet pasta. Which is why the group has created a digital pattern for the noodles that can be recreated using either a 3-D printer or a machine similar to a screen printer. “We envision that the online software can provide design instructions, and a startup company can ship the materials to your home,” says Lining Yao, another co-author. “With this tool, we want to democratize the design of noodles.”