How royals eat bananas

Prince William and Duchess Kate may try to convince us repeatedly that they’re normal and just like us, but don’t be fooled — especially when Queen Elizabeth II has never made those claims. Obviously, we’ll never be like Her Majesty or any other royal, because everything from their lineage to the way they eat bananas is unlike you. Or us. Or every other peasant human on the planet.

According to The Sun, Paul Burrell, a former footman to the Queen and butler to the late Princess Diana, informed the world that HRH uses a knife and fork to eat bananas. And here we thought peeling it like an ape was civilized.

The Queen eats a banana 🍌 with a knife and fork 🍴 ☺. — Clare (@clare_sparkle) February 11, 2017



But he took it a step further and showed everyone exactly how she did it with a step-by-step tutorial for everyone to see on a U.K. television show.

“It’s knowing how to hold a knife and fork to begin with,” Burrell began. So for anyone who thought they’ve been handling their cutlery correctly all this time, they were probably wrong. Because the rule is, “you never see the handles.”

For those of you who want to know exactly how to eat a banana “properly in society or at a dinner party,” you too can eat your bananas exactly like the Queen does.

First, cut off both ends with your sparkling silverware. Second, cut the skin in one straight line and, as Burrell puts it, “split open the belly.” (As if that phrase won’t haunt your dreams for the rest of your life.)

Once the meat of the banana is exposed, if you’re more monkey than royal, go ahead and eat it with your hands, you savage. But if you think your banana’s fit for a queen or king such as yourself, do what Elizabeth does and “cut it up into small bite-size pieces.”

Finally, proceed to eat it — delicately, all whilst using the knife and fork, of course. Because we’re all classy here… almost as classy as the Queen.

Bananas, right?