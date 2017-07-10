Gusto
Gusto
Food

The right way to prep artichokes

By

Rebecca Alter

July 10, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Artichokes are incredible veggies. Unfortunately, they often get overlooked because a lot of people don’t really know how to prepare them. Sure, you might have ordered the odd artichoke dip at a restaurant, but have you ever tackled a recipe using fresh artichokes yourself? Don’t worry if you haven’t — we’ve got all the details on how to prepare them right here.

Materials

  • artichokes
  • 1 lemon, sliced
  • water
  • bowl

Directions

  1. Wash artichoke thoroughly under sink faucet.
  2. Fill bowl with water and drop in sliced lemon.
  3. Cut off artichoke stems and tops.
  4. Remove outer layer, and trim tips of inner leaves.
  5. Put artichoke in lemon water to prevent them from oxidizing and turning brown.
  6. Boil them until ready and add to whatever dish you please. Roasted artichokes with garlic aioli, anyone?
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Everything you need to know about ramps
Everything you need to know about ramps
They're perfectly safe to eat.

Jul 06, 2017

Rebecca Alter

What to do with fiddleheads
What to do with fiddleheads
Ever heard of them?

Jul 04, 2017

Rebecca Alter

The secret to making perfectly grilled chicken? A can of beer
Here’s the easiest way to grill your chicken
When has beer ever failed us?

Jun 30, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Eight stellar cooking courses worth booking a whole vacation around
Eight stellar cooking courses worth booking a whole vacation around
Knowledge is power in the kitchen.

Jun 29, 2017

Leora Heilbronn

Off The Menu