The right way to prep artichokes

Artichokes are incredible veggies. Unfortunately, they often get overlooked because a lot of people don’t really know how to prepare them. Sure, you might have ordered the odd artichoke dip at a restaurant, but have you ever tackled a recipe using fresh artichokes yourself? Don’t worry if you haven’t — we’ve got all the details on how to prepare them right here.

Materials

artichokes

1 lemon, sliced

water

bowl

Directions