The right way to prep artichokes

Artichokes are incredible veggies. Unfortunately, they often get overlooked because a lot of people don’t really know how to prepare them. Sure, you might have ordered the odd artichoke dip at a restaurant, but have you ever tackled a recipe using fresh artichokes yourself? Don’t worry if you haven’t — we’ve got all the details on how to prepare them right here.
Materials
- artichokes
- 1 lemon, sliced
- water
- bowl
Directions
- Wash artichoke thoroughly under sink faucet.
- Fill bowl with water and drop in sliced lemon.
- Cut off artichoke stems and tops.
- Remove outer layer, and trim tips of inner leaves.
- Put artichoke in lemon water to prevent them from oxidizing and turning brown.
- Boil them until ready and add to whatever dish you please. Roasted artichokes with garlic aioli, anyone?