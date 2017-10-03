These riffs on stuffing are sure to kick your Thanksgiving up a notch

There’s a lot that goes into any Thanksgiving meal, but it’s hard to beat that buttery, crispy yet soft stuffing. Stuffing is what can make or break your holiday, so it’s no wonder there are so many versions of it out there. Whether you like yours with a bit of a nutty crunch, some fruity flair or packed to the brim with sausage goodness, here are some of our favourite riffs on the classic dish.

If you’re looking for a tried-and-true recipe with flavour, be sure to add this one to your yearly repertoire. Made with love, butter and a little more butter, this recipe from The Baker Chick is great to play around with (add in some of your favourite veggies).

This idea from Kim’s Healthy Eats is so genius because it works for any recipe you can get your hands on. Plus, it just looks so incredibly pretty when you whip it out on the actual holiday — your friends and family will think you’re Martha Stewart.

Looking to free up a little oven space for the turkey and other sides? We love this crockpot recipe from The Creative Bite. Not only is it completely convenient, but it’s also memorable and delicious.

If you’re doing a nontraditional dinner or just some apps, we highly encourage you to try these lip-smacking bites of heaven from I Should Be Mopping the Floor. When paired with the cranberry dipping sauce, they’re pretty much the best thing. Ever.

If you still have a hankering for sausage stuffing but don’t think an appetizer will fly with your dinner crowd, try this herbed sausage, cranberry and apple stuffing from Sally’s Baking Addiction instead. The flavours combine to give your mouth a good old-fashioned punch of fall.

Or you can go another route and up your presentation skills by baking stuffing inside hollowed out apples. This recipe from Growing Up Gabel is not only pretty, but it’s also about as fall-themed as you can get.

Looking to host a Thanksgiving breakfast or brunch rather than a full-blown dinner? These cheesy stuffing cakes from Well Plated are a must-have item on your menu. They’re one part traditional, one part modern and all parts yum.

Changing up the flavour of your stuffing doesn’t mean you have to go all out with nuts and fruit. For the purists out there wanting a bit of a twist, consider swapping out the bread instead. This cornbread version from Damn Delicious is… well, delicious.

If cornbread isn’t your thing, you can always swap in some sourdough too — this recipe from Everyday Dishes is a total win. When your guests ask you what your secret is, just smile sweetly and say it’s all about being sour.

If gluten is a concern for you this holiday, think outside the box with this bread-free version of the classic from Empowered Sustenance. The veggies add an extra nutritious flair without compromising any of those delicious fall flavours.

Stuffing a bird with rice is another great way to prepare a turkey. This riff from Kitchen Treaty on classic bread stuffing is a little more modern (thanks to the addition of quinoa). And it’s another great gluten-free option with plenty of wow factor.