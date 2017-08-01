Researchers found the best words to use for describing rum

The beverage world doesn’t generally lack in ways to describe itself. Beer is hoppy or malty; wine is earthy, oaky or fruit-forward; Scotch has peat, oak or butterscotch, and so on. But what about rum?

As one of the world’s most popular spirits with many varieties available, rum has been surprisingly overlooked when it comes to having accurate descriptive words.

“Rum is an unexplored area, especially considering the diversity of the product,” said Keith Cadwallader, professor of food science at the University of Illinois. “There are over 1,000 kinds of rum, which makes it hard to define.”

Another problem with categorizing rum is that people can develop “sensory fatigue” from it, meaning that whenever someone attempts to taste a bunch of different rums (or other spirits that are high in alcohol), they inevitably lose the ability to discern the complex tipples’ attributes and judge it properly.

So rather than sampling hundreds of types of rum (and getting skewed results thanks to sensory fatigue), a group of innovative flavour scientists from the University of Illinois recently harnessed the vast descriptive power of the Internet (from fan blogs, brand sites and over 3,000 individual rum reviews) to create a lexicon of rum flavour descriptors.

“Because so many people are [rum] enthusiasts, there are lots of reviews and descriptions online,” explained Chelsea Ickes, who worked on the lexicon. “Instead of having a panel drink and evaluate all of those rums, we just took the data from people who are already interested in rum and who have taken the time to review, rate and describe the products.

Some of the main descriptive categories for rum now include fruity, woody, sugar, dried fruit, caramel and baking spices. Drilling down into some of those categories, we get adjectives like coconut, walnut, smooth, vanilla along with plenty more.

The new list should benefit the industry as a whole, aiding brands to communicate the exact nuances of their products to their customers in a way they understand. It will also help you describe exactly what makes that mojito made with that special 12-year-old Nicaraguan rum so “interesting.”