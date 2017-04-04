These remarkable terrariums are made with icing, not plants

It seems like succulents are everywhere these days. And why not? Mini cacti are so adorable that they make the perfect addition to any living space, office cubicle or even cake.

That’s right, succulents are the hot new trend in cake toppers, proving that this greenery obsession is here to stay. And you’ll have a tough time believing these realistic-looking plants are made out of candy.

Get in my belly 🐷🐷🐷 Amazing cake via the hilariously named @ivenoven #succulentcake#terrariumcake#cactuscake#botanicalcake#cakeporn#succulent#succulents#cactus#cactuslover#cactus🌵 A post shared by Arozona (@arozona) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:13am PST



Just take a look at how beautiful these fondant and buttercream icing offerings are. It’s a pretty cool twist on traditional flower toppers, right? Plus, they add a unique and realistic charm to an otherwise ordinary cake.

💚🌿🌵🍃🌱💚 . . Terrarium cake for house warming🏡 #jessicakeryflowerscake A post shared by JessiCakery (@jessicakery) on Sep 9, 2016 at 1:53am PDT

See what we mean? It’s like someone’s planted a terrarium in a pot of buttercream goodness, only this terrarium is completely edible. If you can bring yourself to eat it, that is.

But the best part isn’t even how gorgeous they are; it’s that you don’t need any kind of gardening skills to grow them — and we all know that the ability to keep a houseplant alive is quite rare. In fact, you just need a cake, some icing, and piping tools to replicate these adorable miniature gardens.

The trend has been popping up everywhere, from full-scale baking designs to cupcakes, too. We’re really into how creative some people are getting with their designs.

Looks like those regular old fondant flowers are facing some pretty stiff competition.