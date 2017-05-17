Gusto
Gusto
Food

Simple batter recipes you can use on any type of fish

By

Rebecca Alter

May 17, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

If there’s one thing that’s more rewarding than chowing down on some fish and chips from a restaurant, it’s digging into some battered fish that you made yourself. Spencer Watts from Fish the Dish (airs every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET) has three tried-and-true fish batters that are quick and easy to whip up. So whether you’re looking to make some fried halibut, sole, salmon or shrimp, you can’t go wrong with any of these batters.

Dry Dredge

Ingredients

  • buttermilk, enough to cover fish
  • flour and any spices of choice, to taste and enough to coat fish

Directions

  1. Let fish soak in buttermilk for an hour.
  2. Dip fish into dry mixture so it’s entirely covered.
  3. Fry it up.

Classic Breading

Ingredients

  • flour, enough to cover fish
  • egg, enough to cover fish
  • breadcrumbs (any type), enough to cover fish

Directions

  1. Dip fish into flour, followed by egg and then breadcrumbs. Make sure fish gets an even coating from each.
  2. Fry or bake until coating is golden brown.

Tempura Batter

Ingredients

  • flour, enough to cover fish
  • wet batter, prepared from any store-bought tempura mix (or make your own)

Directions

  1. Cover the fish in flour, and then dip it into the wet batter.
  2. Immediately place fish into frying oil.

Looking for more great seafood recipes? Catch Fish the Dish at 9:30 p.m. ET every Friday.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

17 recipes for people who are obsessed with peanut butter
17 recipes for people who are obsessed with peanut butter
Everything's better with peanut butter.

May 16, 2017

Amber Dowling

Our favourite comfort food recipes, just like mom used to make
Pink lemonade cupcakes, anyone?

May 12, 2017

Rebecca Alter

You've never seen eggs as fluffy as cloud eggs
You’ve never seen eggs as fluffy as cloud eggs
These egg whites are practically on steroids.

May 11, 2017

Amber Dowling

18 recipes that have been pinned over 10,000 times
18 recipes that have been pinned over 10,000 times
So you know they're good.

May 10, 2017

Bite Me More

Off The Menu