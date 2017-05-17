Simple batter recipes you can use on any type of fish

If there’s one thing that’s more rewarding than chowing down on some fish and chips from a restaurant, it’s digging into some battered fish that you made yourself. Spencer Watts from Fish the Dish (airs every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET) has three tried-and-true fish batters that are quick and easy to whip up. So whether you’re looking to make some fried halibut, sole, salmon or shrimp, you can’t go wrong with any of these batters.

Dry Dredge

Ingredients

buttermilk, enough to cover fish

flour and any spices of choice, to taste and enough to coat fish

Directions

Let fish soak in buttermilk for an hour. Dip fish into dry mixture so it’s entirely covered. Fry it up.

Classic Breading

Ingredients

flour, enough to cover fish

egg, enough to cover fish

breadcrumbs (any type), enough to cover fish

Directions

Dip fish into flour, followed by egg and then breadcrumbs. Make sure fish gets an even coating from each. Fry or bake until coating is golden brown.

Tempura Batter

Ingredients

flour, enough to cover fish

wet batter, prepared from any store-bought tempura mix (or make your own)

Directions

Cover the fish in flour, and then dip it into the wet batter. Immediately place fish into frying oil.

