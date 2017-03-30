This purple version of the raindrop cake might even be better than the original

Last year, New York-based chef Darren Wong created a dessert that quickly became popular for its strange texture, subtle taste and photogenic nature. The raindrop cake, as named by Wong, is made from mineral water, gelatin and agar.

Come try the newest Raindrop Cake addition #raindropcake #smorgasburg A post shared by Darren Wong (@raindropcake) on Jul 20, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Acting as a magnifying glass, the translucent dessert doubles as a piece of art, with the addition of images offering up a treat you can eat and appreciate visually.

#Raindropcake and #Nivea are all about hydration #Niveafoodtruck A post shared by Darren Wong (@raindropcake) on Oct 4, 2016 at 5:23am PDT

Now Chef Wong is again getting experimental, this time incorporating ube into the raindrop cake to give it a vibrant colour. And in case you didn’t already know, ube is a bright purple sweet potato often found in Filipino dishes.

So to achieve the desired purple colour, Wong boils the ube, strains out the the starch and uses the remaining flavours and natural food colouring of the potato. From there on the process is similar to the original raindrop cake: Wong adds agar, which comes from algae, and then places the liquid into a mold and allows it to rest for a few hours.

Then, Wong pairs the purple raindrop cake with sweetened coconut milk and coconut jelly for a final touch, making the dish look almost too good to eat.