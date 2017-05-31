How to properly de-meat a lobster

Separating lobster meat from its shell can seem like an impossible task — especially when you try to de-meat it without following a guide. But Spencer Watts, host of Fish the Dish (Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET), has mastered the de-meating process and is ready to reveal the most efficient way to get the job done right. So grab your trusty knife, a lobster and get cracking.

Materials

1 lobster

sharp knife

skewer

Directions

Remove the lobster’s tail by twisting it off.

Use scissors to cut through the shell along the spine of the lobster tail.

Grab the shell by both sides and squeeze until it pops open. Remove the rest of the shell from the meat.

Break off the end piece of tail and set the meat aside.

Break off knuckles and claws from its body. Make one long cut through the shell along the knuckles, closest to the opening to get out the meat. Use a skewer to scoop out the rest of the knuckle meat.

For the claw meat: Stick the knife into the claw and twist the knife until the shell cracks open. Pull the rest of shell off.

Discard lobster shells.

Catch more of Spencer Watts on Fish the Dish every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.