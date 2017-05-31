Gusto
How to properly de-meat a lobster

Rebecca Alter

May 31, 2017
Separating lobster meat from its shell can seem like an impossible task — especially when you try to de-meat it without following a guide. But Spencer Watts, host of Fish the Dish (Fridays at 9:30 p.m. ET), has mastered the de-meating process and is ready to reveal the most efficient way to get the job done right. So grab your trusty knife, a lobster and get cracking.

Materials

  • 1 lobster
  • sharp knife
  • skewer

Directions

  • Remove the lobster’s tail by twisting it off.
  • Use scissors to cut through the shell along the spine of the lobster tail.
  • Grab the shell by both sides and squeeze until it pops open. Remove the rest of the shell from the meat.
  • Break off the end piece of tail and set the meat aside.
  • Break off knuckles and claws from its body. Make one long cut through the shell along the knuckles, closest to the opening to get out the meat. Use a skewer to scoop out the rest of the knuckle meat.
  • For the claw meat: Stick the knife into the claw and twist the knife until the shell cracks open. Pull the rest of shell off.
  • Discard lobster shells.

 

Catch more of Spencer Watts on Fish the Dish every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

