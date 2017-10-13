What a professional baker wants you to know about making crêpes

For many of you, Saturday morning means one thing: you can finally take a break from your busy schedules and spend some time on what really matters: brunch. And sure, you could go the usual route and cook up an ordinary spread of eggs… or, you could impress the whole family by making crêpes. Just imagine digging into a sky-high stack of warm crêpes covered in strawberries and Nutella.

Okay, I know what you’re thinking: making them seems like a tricky business, especially when they can break apart so easily.

But you’re about to be convinced otherwise by Jessica McGovern, a professional baker and the host of Flour Power (Fridays at 8:30 p.m.), who revealed what to do and what not to do when making crêpes. Get ready to master the art of making this brunch staple!

The perfect temperature

First things first: you don’t want to burn your crêpes, but you also don’t want to be standing around for hours, waiting for them to cook. Instead, McGovern suggested to keep your element on a medium heat.

A little batter goes a long way

“Don’t ladle too much batter onto the pan — you’ll never get a thin crêpe. It’ll be too thick and a little bit leathery,” warned McGovern. You can always add more batter to the pan, but you can never take any back out.

Put your wrist into it

Jessica explained that the best way to get a thin, even crepe is to “use your wrist to spread the batter out” with the ladle. This will ensure everything gets cooked evenly.

The right way to flip them

“You’ve got to be patient and not get too excited about flipping them over; they’ve got to be totally cooked underneath before you try,” McGovern said. “Adding a bit of non-stick spray or a little bit of butter will help them come off easy.”

You also don’t need to throw your crepes into the air — they’ll taste just as good if you use a spatula. Jessica suggested using a good, wide spatula to loosen the edges gently.

Making a great batter

Be sure to blend the batter well to ensure all the clumps have been smoothed out. “Then, leave it for a few minutes so the air bubbles all come to the surface,” Jessica instructed.

Customize it

Once you’ve mastered making basic crêpes, you can customize your batter.

“I like to add a little bit of orange zest into my crêpes as well as almond essence, vanilla or orange essence. You can add a few different flavours to the crêpes themselves, not counting the fillings,” McGovern stated. “If you’re feeling ambitions, you can even take out a bit of the flour and add some cocoa powder, and you’ll have chocolate crêpes.”

Ruining one isn’t the end of the world

“The great thing about making crêpes is that you’re making lots of them,” said Jessica. “So if the first one’s not great, you can correct the next one.”

So there’s no need to be afraid of making a mistake, because you can always tweak what you’re doing as you go. Sounds easy enough.

