People are freaking out over the American-style breakfast Gordon Ramsay made

While hash browns, eggs and crispy bacon are a combination practically as old as time itself, sometimes it takes a little innovative thinking to take it all to the next level. Enter Gordon Ramsay, whose recent – and frankly genius – take on the classic American breakfast has gone viral with a YouTube how-to video that’s garnered a staggering 1.7 million views since Sunday.

In the video, Ramsay reveals that the secret to making truly fantastic hash browns is to start with the right kind of potatoes: waxy ones, to be exact. “They cook better, but more importantly, they hold themselves together,” he says. First, Ramsay grates his potatoes and onions together to ensure maximum crispness and flavour melding before seasoning everything with olive oil and spices, squeezing out the excess water and pressing the whole mess into a hot, seasoned pan to cook.

So far, so good — but here’s where it gets interesting. After flipping the hash browns once so the cooked side faces up, Ramsay uses the crispy potato as a bed to bake a batch of sunny side up eggs, carefully cracking each egg directly onto the hash before popping the pan into the oven to bake for six to eight minutes. Meanwhile, Ramsay preps a crispy bacon topping, quickly frying the strips in a simple but powerful cocktail of olive oil, brown sugar, salt, pepper and butter. The result: a batch of perfectly crisped, smoky, salty-sweet bacon, perfect for adorning the top of the egg and potato dish – and it’s all done in a matter of minutes. (See what we meant about genius?)

And it seems like the entire world’s already been trying to replicate this heavenly dish:

A great way to start a Sunday. Mastered Hash Brown, Baked Eggs with candied bacon by @GordonRamsay. Simply amazing! pic.twitter.com/CipanjVCeK — Oliver Rowe (@odrowe) January 12, 2014

Baked eggs on hash brown with caramelised bacon… @GordonRamsay I’m coming for you!! pic.twitter.com/7vlwpgdJad — Rory Budina (@rorybud14) November 9, 2013

We suspect that the overwhelming popularity of this eggs baked in hash browns video isn’t just because Ramsay’s applied his magic touch to standard, often greasy American fare, or because this particular dish looks ridiculously delicious and easy to prepare. It also reminds us of what we’ve suspected all along: a well-made, diner-style breakfast simply can’t be beat. And Ramsay agrees: “You can see why the best breakfast in the world is always in America… and this is an all-American superhero of a breakfast.”

Amen, good sir. Now we know what we’re making for brunch this weekend.