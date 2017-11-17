More to explore
Food

How to pan-sear perfect scallops

By

Matilda Miranda

November 17, 2017
Ah, scallops. These delicately sweet morsels of goodness are plucked from the ocean for our enjoyment. The simplest way to cook them is by pan-searing.

During Mary’s Big Kitchen Party (Fridays at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; on demand on Fibe TV1), celebrity chef Matt Dean Pettit broke down the best way to cook these bad-boys.

First, make sure the oil (and butter) in the pan is nice and hot, then place all the scallops in the pan. You might be tempted to flip the scallops over multiple times, but Matt says one flip after two minutes is good enough. “It’s like cooking steak: you don’t wanna flip it, you just wanna leave it,” he said.

When it comes to seasoning, you can add as much salt and pepper as you want. Finally, make sure you see some pinkness in the scallops coming through once you flip them over. After two more minutes in the pan, your scallops are ready to be enjoyed!

Catch Mary’s Big Kitchen Party every Friday at 9 p.m. ET during Dinner and a Movie; available on demand on Fibe TV, Channel 1.

