This secret trick to icing your cake is completely foolproof

By

Rebecca Alter

April 12, 2017
Baking a cake is tough enough to do perfectly on its own, so when it comes time to ice a cake, things can get a little bit stressful. There are so many little things that could go wrong — whether you damage the cake itself or add the icing when the cake’s too warm (resulting in a melted mess), it isn’t that tough for a stunning cake to become a disaster… until now. Here’s a completely idiot-proof tactic to ice any cake. You’re welcome.

Materials

  • 1 frosting can
  • wire rack
  • cake
  • food colouring (optional)

Directions

  1. Place cake on a wire rack.
  2. If frosting has a thick consistency, microwave in 30-second increments until pourable.
  3. Mix a few drops of food colouring into frosting, until icing reaches desired colour.
  4. Dump the frosting all over the cake — don’t worry about making a mess, you won’t.
  5. Plate perfectly iced cake for the world to admire.
