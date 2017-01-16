Gusto
One-pot meals that’ll save you some serious time in the kitchen

The Urban Vegetarian

By

Corrina Allen

January 16, 2017
You know when you hit the midpoint in the week and simultaneously think ‘Yes, I’m halfway there!’ and ‘How on earth is there still half a week left until Saturday?’ Those are the nights when you need an easy go-to meal — one that doesn’t leave you with a mountain of pots and pans when it’s all over.

Guess what? We’ve got you covered with over a dozen one-pot recipes right here.

ARGENTINIAN CORN, PORK AND BEAN STEW

The best thing about a good stew recipe is that once you’re done chopping and seasoning everything, you basically just walk away and let it simmer until it’s time to eat. Here’s one for the meat lovers, who’ll be asking for seconds once they taste this stew’s chorizo and pancetta broth.

owk_2042_argentinian-corn-pork-and-bean-stew_horizontal_ver1

One World Kitchen

CREAMY CHICKEN BROCCOLI AND RICE DIVAN

If you’ve got 30 minutes then you’ve totally got this — a recipe that’s so creamy and rich you’ll never know that it’s been “healthified” by substituting in fat-free versions of the required sour cream and mayonnaise.

DIVAN img credit

Chelsea’s Messy Apron

SHABU SHABU

Introduce the family to a new tradition by making this Japanese hot pot dish and letting everyone help themselves to what’s in the pot. Fun fact: The name “shabu shabu” comes from the sound you hear when you dip the soup’s ingredients into your side of sesame sauce.

SHABU

One World Kitchen

TOMATO BREAD SOUP

If you’ve got some good, crusty bread from the bakery that’s just a day or two past its freshest state, this recipe is a loaf-saver (sorry/not sorry). Skip your regular can of Campbell’s and make this from scratch instead (it simmers for an hour, but the prep time is like 15 minutes, tops).

Tomato and Bread Soup

One World Kitchen

JAPANESE CHICKEN MEATBALL HOT POT

This one takes a bit of planning, but if you make the chicken meatballs (simple and easy, we swear!) ahead of time, then the rest of this unique one-pot recipe will come together in mere minutes.

Japanese Chicken Meatball Hot Pot

One World Kitchen

BURRITO BOWL

Oh, it’s cold out and you want something covered in melted cheese? Lucky for you, we happen to have the perfect one-pot dish smothered with ooey-gooey cheese. And it’s spicy, too, if that’s how you like it — just up the amount of chili pepper in this 30-minute Mexican dish that feeds six to eight hungry humans.

BURRITO img credit

I Heart Naptime

SPANISH GARLIC SOUP

This soup recipe is a break from our meatier one-pot wonders (instead, eggs pick up the slack in the protein department). Bonus: You can save the oil you poach the garlic cloves in for other recipes — you know, like that recipe where you just dip hunks of fresh baguette into garlic-infused olive oil?

A is for Apple

A is for Apple

CARROT AND CASHEW SOUP

Substitute vegetable broth for the chicken broth in this recipe, and you’ve got yourself a flavourful (thanks to the ginger, garlic and curry powder) and creamy vegetarian dinner.

CARROT

A is for Apple

SPINACH AND CHICKEN GNOCCHI

Can you impress dinner guests with a one-pot meal? Definitely… if you go with this one. Dig into this pasta dish, finished with a generous sprinkling of freshly-grated Parmesan and broiled until the top turns golden brown — it looks pretty enough to put right on the table (and you might as well, because everyone will be asking for more).

GNOCCHI img credit

Chew Out Loud

CHICKEN CACCIATORE

What can we say? We just really love patting ourselves on the back for pre-prepping our weekday dinners on the weekend. For this dish, first roast your vegetables on Sunday so that they’re ready to toss into a one-pot cacciatore on Monday. Next: hi-five yourself.

chicken cacciatore

One World Kitchen

Creole Beef and Pumpkin Stew

Let’s call this a one-pot meal, plus a pumpkin (you don’t have to wash the pumpkin after, promise!) Instead of just simmering this Creole beef stew on the stove, you transfer the ingredients from your pot to a hollowed-out pumpkin, popping the whole thing into the oven so that the stew soaks up all that pumpkin flavour. Yum.

owk_2050_creole-beef-and-pumpkin-stew_horizontal_ver1

One World Kitchen

SWISS CHARD AND CHICKPEA STEW

Celebrate Meatless Monday and beat the Monday blues with this vegetarian chickpea and Swiss chard stew — it’ll keep you full and toasty. And did we mention it’s healthy too?

Swiss Chard and Chickpea Stew

The Urban Vegetarian

VEGETABLE TAGINE

If you’re looking to try a new, veggie-packed stew that won’t take hours to prep and cook, this one’s for you.

Vegetable Tagine

The Urban Vegetarian

Shakshuka

Whether you make these eggs poached in tomato sauce for brunch on the weekend or breakfast amidst the week’s chaos, you’ll be impressed with how little time it takes to make, and how incredibly flavourful it is.

shakshuka

The Urban Vegetarian

