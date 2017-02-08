This one magic gadget will replace your slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and skillet

We don’t know about you, but we’re always looking for ways to up our dinner game while exerting the least amount of effort. Sure, we love whipping up a great meal, but everyday time constraints mean that we’re always on the lookout for that easy button, too.

Well there might not be an easy button, per se, but apparently, there may be a rough dozen of them.

The Instant Pot is the latest kitchen gadget lighting up the Internet and apparently retailers can’t keep them on their shelves. Why is that? Because this thing may as well be called a magic pot.

In essence, it’s a pressure cooker, but it does so, so much more than that. It’s a rice cooker, a steamer, sauté pot and slow cooker. A dessert baker. An overnight-oats vessel. Heck – this thing even makes yoghurt. We can completely understand why people are obsessed. From broths and mac ‘n’ cheese to pulled pork, seared meats and frittatas, it seems as though there are few things the Instant Pot can’t do.

From the looks of it, The Instant Pot seems pretty easy to use. There are 10 built-in smart programs for things like meats and stews, soup, beans or chili, porridge and more, with six overall functions (pressure cooker, browning/sauté, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer and warmer) for all your foodie needs. You can also delay the cooking timer for up to 24-hours, so dinner can basically cook itself while you’re at work. Sign. Us. Up.

It’s no wonder there’s even a Facebook page dedicated to all things Instant Pot and what it can do, not to mention a plethora of Pinterest recipes. It seems like people are coming up with new uses and recipes every single day. Like cheesecake, rice pudding, chicken, sweet potatoes and even tea.

It’s not just about what this thing can cook, either – it’s how it can cook it. Thanks to the pressure cooker element, it’s easier than ever to whip up a meal in record time. This thing allows you to cook dried beans in a matter of minutes, or you could defrost and cook an entire hunk of meat in less than half the usual time it would take.

Did we mention it’s also great for the electricity bill, since it uses up to 70 per cent less energy than traditional pressure cookers? Oh, and the pot itself is a lightweight, non-stick stainless steel, which means you don’t have to worry about flaking Teflon or hard-to-scrub surfaces.

The Instant Pot is also available in Canada thanks to the magic of Amazon. It retails for roughly $120, which we think seems more than reasonable for a contraption like this.

A gadget that eliminates the need for all of those other gadgets (therefore saving counter and cupboard space), frees up the oven, cooks things in half the time, saves on energy and seems to have unlimited uses? Please just take our money now.