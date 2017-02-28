One Instagram user’s trippy pasta art will give you some serious cooking inspiration

Sure, they say that pasta is easy enough to make from scratch, but even though it tastes so darn good, it’s still a pretty time-consuming art. So given our own hesitation in making it, we can’t even imagine the amount of effort that Linda Miller Nicholson puts into creating her pasta dishes. Because they truly are works of art.

What should I fill these cannelloni with, friends? Sometimes all the pasta-making leaves me fresh outta ideas for what goes inside & on top. Regardless, hope they bring a little cheer to your FriYAY. After this week, I’m feeling like I earned my glass of wine tonight, #amirite? A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:07am PST

The Seattle native began making art out of pasta dough for her website, Salty Seattle, back in 2009, but she migrated her colourful creations to social media four years ago. Since then, Nicholson has gained a steady following, appeared on several TV shows and she even has a book due to come out sometime next year.

Itsy bitsy teenie weenie nests of pretty #bucatini. Which one’s your fave? A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:26am PST

As though the pasta she makes isn’t pretty enough, it’s coloured using all natural ingredients. Nicholson is inspired by anything from blueberries and spinach to beets and neon-coloured foods, and designs everything from emoticon pasta to bright hues of dough.

Just the tips. #garganelli #pasta #beets #parsley A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:38am PST

Although we haven’t tried any of these pastas ourselves, we have a feeling they taste out of this world, too. Nicholson has been making pasta since she was four-years-old when her grandparents taught her how to make German egg noodles. Since then, she’s perfected her craft in Italy, where she and her husband used to live.

Another reason to love these creations? They’re all vegetarian, like Nicholson.

Given that Nicholson hasn’t had any formal art or chef training, we’d say she’s absolute proof that some people are just destined to follow their dreams… and they can do some pretty amazing things as a result.

Troll doll ravioli! Who remembers these from back in the day? A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on Aug 10, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

“Nothing fancy, just a simple corn stock with squash blossoms, burrata, cauliflower & broccoli.”

People often ask how the colors hold when the crazy pasta is cooked. Here’s a good example. Nothing fancy, just a simple corn stock with squash blossoms, burrata, cauliflower & broccoli. A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:10pm PDT

Now all we need is for Nicholson to sell this stuff. Because while we’re totally interested in her cookbook, we don’t think anyone else could ever make pasta this pretty.