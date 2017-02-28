One Instagram user’s trippy pasta art will give you some serious cooking inspiration

Sure, they say that pasta is easy enough to make from scratch, but even though it tastes so darn good, it’s still a pretty time-consuming art. So given our own hesitation in making it, we can’t even imagine the amount of effort that Linda Miller Nicholson puts into creating her pasta dishes. Because they truly are works of art.
The Seattle native began making art out of pasta dough for her website, Salty Seattle, back in 2009, but she migrated her colourful creations to social media four years ago. Since then, Nicholson has gained a steady following, appeared on several TV shows and she even has a book due to come out sometime next year.
As though the pasta she makes isn’t pretty enough, it’s coloured using all natural ingredients. Nicholson is inspired by anything from blueberries and spinach to beets and neon-coloured foods, and designs everything from emoticon pasta to bright hues of dough.
Although we haven’t tried any of these pastas ourselves, we have a feeling they taste out of this world, too. Nicholson has been making pasta since she was four-years-old when her grandparents taught her how to make German egg noodles. Since then, she’s perfected her craft in Italy, where she and her husband used to live.
Another reason to love these creations? They’re all vegetarian, like Nicholson.
Anolini in brodo. Currently sitting on the beach in Turks & Caicos ignoring Thanksgiving, but missing my kitchen something fierce. I tried to cook constantly last week to make up for the next 10 days away, & these beet-potato anolini in brodo di parmigiano were a highlight. Tag me in pasta dishes to make me jealous, as so far, the food’s been lackluster here. I do have big plans to make dragonfruit gnocchi in the little hotel kitchen- I’ll let you know if they are remotely edible.
Given that Nicholson hasn’t had any formal art or chef training, we’d say she’s absolute proof that some people are just destined to follow their dreams… and they can do some pretty amazing things as a result.
Like… is this pasta or fondant?
These are real treasures…
“Nothing fancy, just a simple corn stock with squash blossoms, burrata, cauliflower & broccoli.”
Holy s**t.
I got a lot of 💩 the other day when I posted my emoji ravioli because I was apparently remiss in not making one that is beloved to a shocking number of you. Well I don’t want to be a 💩stirrer, so here you go, in all its happy glory- the poomoji. You realize this means I’ll have to tell people I ate 💩 for dinner, right? Doughs: white=milk+flour, brown=cacao+eggs+flour, black=charcoal+eggs+flour. Filled with mashed taters, served with chicken & gravy, because if you’re gonna go there, you may as well stay consistent (regular?😂) with color & texture, too! Sorry for ruining your appetite forever, those of you who didn’t ask for this😜.
Somewhere, over the rainbow.
My obsession with making colored pasta was borne of practicality when I saw a need to get healthy ingredients into my sometimes-picky child. I mean, who wouldn’t eat a cavatelli rainbow, made all the better because it’s filled with kale, peas, cabbage, blueberries, spirulina (algae), turmeric, fave beans, ricotta, eggs, & flour. I never use artificial coloring, preferring to pack nutrients & vibrancy into each delicious bite. That’s why I made pasta this weekend for the #whpedibleart tag in conjunction with #foodrevolutionday. This, coupled with teaching cooking classes for kids, is my small contribution toward encouraging a healthy future for our youth. #pastafresca #homemadepasta #cavatelli #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #buzzfeedfood @real_simple #marthafood
Political pasta, anyone?
This cannelloni is looking rather stylish.
Handmade paccheri pasta with a Batman-flames-Missoni pattern thing going on. Ingredients: eggs, flour, yams, beets, cabbage. These babies will be filled with savory mousse, cannelloni style. #pastafresca #bespoke #pastaporn #missoni #vibrant #feedfeed #buzzfeast @thefeedfeed #paccheri #cannelloni #fuchsia #homemadepasta #pastaninja
We love everything about this.
Now all we need is for Nicholson to sell this stuff. Because while we’re totally interested in her cookbook, we don’t think anyone else could ever make pasta this pretty.
Handmade paccheri pasta. You’ve probably seen machine-extruded paccheri, but to roll it by hand is something I’ve always wanted to do, so today I gave it a go. Each individual tube gets rolled and pinched closed around a dowel, then dries on the dowel in order to retain its shape. I think I may finally have found the right way to get the purple shade I’m after- the squiggles are pasta infused with red cabbage juice. #pasta #pastaoftheday #pastafattoamano #pastafattaincasa #paccheri #homemade #feedfeed #eeeeeats #foodart #foodarts #cabbage #cavolo #cavolorosso