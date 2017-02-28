Gusto
Food

One Instagram user’s trippy pasta art will give you some serious cooking inspiration

Linda Miller Nicholson via Instagram

By

Amber Dowling

February 28, 2017
Sure, they say that pasta is easy enough to make from scratch, but even though it tastes so darn good, it’s still a pretty time-consuming art. So given our own hesitation in making it, we can’t even imagine the amount of effort that Linda Miller Nicholson puts into creating her pasta dishes. Because they truly are works of art.

The Seattle native began making art out of pasta dough for her website, Salty Seattle, back in 2009, but she migrated her colourful creations to social media four years ago. Since then, Nicholson has gained a steady following, appeared on several TV shows and she even has a book due to come out sometime next year.

Itsy bitsy teenie weenie nests of pretty #bucatini. Which one’s your fave?

A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on

As though the pasta she makes isn’t pretty enough, it’s coloured using all natural ingredients. Nicholson is inspired by anything from blueberries and spinach to beets and neon-coloured foods, and designs everything from emoticon pasta to bright hues of dough.

Just the tips. #garganelli #pasta #beets #parsley

A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on

Although we haven’t tried any of these pastas ourselves, we have a feeling they taste out of this world, too. Nicholson has been making pasta since she was four-years-old when her grandparents taught her how to make German egg noodles. Since then, she’s perfected her craft in Italy, where she and her husband used to live.

Another reason to love these creations? They’re all vegetarian, like Nicholson.

Given that Nicholson hasn’t had any formal art or chef training, we’d say she’s absolute proof that some people are just destined to follow their dreams… and they can do some pretty amazing things as a result.

Like… is this pasta or fondant?

These are real treasures…

Troll doll ravioli! Who remembers these from back in the day?

A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on

“Nothing fancy, just a simple corn stock with squash blossoms, burrata, cauliflower & broccoli.”

Holy s**t.

Somewhere, over the rainbow.

My obsession with making colored pasta was borne of practicality when I saw a need to get healthy ingredients into my sometimes-picky child. I mean, who wouldn’t eat a cavatelli rainbow, made all the better because it’s filled with kale, peas, cabbage, blueberries, spirulina (algae), turmeric, fave beans, ricotta, eggs, & flour. I never use artificial coloring, preferring to pack nutrients & vibrancy into each delicious bite. That’s why I made pasta this weekend for the #whpedibleart tag in conjunction with #foodrevolutionday. This, coupled with teaching cooking classes for kids, is my small contribution toward encouraging a healthy future for our youth. #pastafresca #homemadepasta #cavatelli #feedfeed @thefeedfeed #buzzfeedfood @real_simple #marthafood

A post shared by Linda Miller Nicholson (@saltyseattle) on

Political pasta, anyone?

This cannelloni is looking rather stylish.

We love everything about this.

Now all we need is for Nicholson to sell this stuff. Because while we’re totally interested in her cookbook, we don’t think anyone else could ever make pasta this pretty.

