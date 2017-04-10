It’s official, Dominique Ansel’s the best pastry chef in the world

Lately, almost every time there’s been a wildly innovative culinary creation on the internet, Dominique Ansel’s been behind it. This master baker manages to merge food with art, the results of which leave the world completely mesmerized.

His well-known bakeries, which first opened in the Big Apple, have since expanded overseas to England and Japan, with eager foodies waiting in line for hours to taste (and of course, Instagram) one of Ansel’s dreamy delectables.

To honour the chef, who was just titled the World’s Best Pastry Chef 2017 earlier this month, we’ve gathered 14 of his most impressive creations to date. Read on as we pay appreciation to (and salivate over) some of Ansel’s very best edible works of art over the course of his career.

Cotton-soft cheesecake, November 2011.

Traditional cheesecake is a heavy dessert, which is why we’re so into the chef’s cotton-soft version. Ansel made it unusually light and airy using ricotta cheese and some culinary wizardry that still remains a secret.

The Cronut, May 2013.

While the cronut is what put Ansel on the map in 2013, he’s so much more than just a guy who decided to bake a doughnut and croissant together. Heck, the cronut was just the beginning for the chef.

Frozen s’more, July 2013.

Who knew a frozen version of the campfire staple would be such a hit? Well, once you try Ansel’s ice cream surrounded by chocolate and a torched marshmallow, the classic treat will never be the same again.

Gingerbread pinecone, September 2013.

Everything about this gingerbread pinecone looks real, right down to the powdered sugar dusting of snow.

Cookie shot, March 2014.

If you’ve ever dreamed of sipping milk from a cookie rather than dipping it, you were probably beside yourself when you discovered Ansel’s chocolate chip cookie shot. It’s a match made in heaven.

Lime Me Up tart, March 2014.

Ansel’s Lime Me Up tart requires some work before you’re allowed to enjoy it. Sprinkle the juniper brown sugar mixture onto the top of the pastry and squeeze the lime to make an instant caramel. Brilliant and delicious.

How to eat our Lime Me Up Tart: 1) sprinkle the juniper brown sugar sea salt mix on top of the lime mousse, 2) squeeze fresh lime juice to form an instant caramel, and 3) enjoy.

Cinnamon spun rolls, November 2015.

Think cinnamon bun on steroids with the sugar and butter “rolled up like a spool of yarn,” which is then double baked — so it’s all kinds of crispy.

Bunny fluff float, March 2016.

The only thing that could possibly make sundae bunny fluff float with malted caramel whipped cream any cuter, aside from its adorable little cookie ears, are some whiskers.

Sweet corn ice cream tacos, July 2016.

Corn ice cream doesn’t sound all too appetizing, but when it’s presented in an ice cream cone taco shell and has a master pastry chef’s approval, we’re willing to give it a try.

Dessert BBQ, October 2016.

Yes, it looks like Korean BBQ, but everything on this shareable platter is prepared for those with sweet teeth.

Blooming hot chocolate, November 2016.

One of the most incredible creations so far are his whimsical marshmallow flowers that bloom from steaming cups of hot cocoa. What gorgeous edible sorcery is this?!

Churro pyramid, November 2016.

What’s better than one 3D churro pyramid? Two 3D churro pyramids that are interlocked together.

Flying cake, January 2017.

The chef took sweet treats to new heights when he inserted a piece of chiffon cake into a sugar-filled balloon. Pop the balloon and enjoy dessert.

Apple pie corn dogs, January 2017.

Most people love corn dogs, but few have had the chance to enjoy this sweet version: roasted parsnip ice cream with almond cake and caramelized apples inside.