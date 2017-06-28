Nine watermelon hacks that’ll change your life

When summer’s sunshine is burning away and the kids are running around outside, your instinct to serve watermelon probably starts to itch. And why wouldn’t it? Watermelon helps to keep your body hydrated (thanks to its high water content), and truly helps to set a relaxing vibe.

But, let’s be honest, this refreshing fruit can be a bit of a pain to prep, and sometimes, it could even use a bit of an upgrade. Which is why these 11 watermelon hacks are bound to make you a whole lot more excited to crack open a watermelon.

1. The Watermelon Keg

Looking for a pièce de résistance that’ll really pop at your next party? Turn a regular watermelon into a watermelon keg, and fill it with a cool, alcoholic drink. Watch the video above for the step-by-step guide on how to do it.

2. Cookie Cutters

You know what they say: you eat with your eyes first. Which is why you’d be surprised by how much of a difference it’d make for your guests if you cut out adorable shapes from your watermelon using — you guessed it — cookie cutters.

3. Soft serve in a watermelon

The talented Dominique Ansel’s done it again — he’s created another mind-blowing dessert that’s revolutionizing the culinary industry. This time, he’s hollowed out a slice of watermelon and filled it with watermelon soft serve. And instead of travelling all the way to his store to get some, why not just try making it yourself at home? Just cut into a thick slice, hollow out the middle, and fill it with a sorbet or soft serve of your choice.

A post shared by dominiqueansel (@dominiqueansel) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

4. Clever Cutting

While there certainly isn’t a right way to cut watermelon, there’s definitely a faster and cleaner way to do it. Just cut your melon in half, and slice it vertically and horizontally a few times for perfectly sized and easy-to-serve slices.

🍉🍉 How to slice a watermelon. Why didn’t I ever think of this? 🍉🍉 #sweettoothvideos A post shared by Dessert Videos with Recipes (@sweettoothvideos) on Jun 19, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

Cut a hole at the top of your watermelon, and allow a bottle of vodka to empty into it. It’ll take at least an hour and a half for the vodka to empty and set, but it’ll be well worth the wait.

6. Mess-free watermelon juice

Forget cutting your watermelon into cubes and then tossing it into the blender. Instead, try cutting a circle off the top of a watermelon, stick in a hand blender and blend the watermelon right up in its rind. Practically no mess!

I know iterations like this have been done before, but this is how I juice a watermelon. A post shared by Alton Brown (@altonbrown) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

Slice your watermelon up (don’t cut off the rind), pop in a stick through the rind, and freeze them.

8. Perfect slices every time

If you’re cool with serving watermelon the good ol’ fashioned way — in regular slices — you might want to consider investing in this bad boy, which retails on Amazon for $3.

Excuse my yelling! But here are the results. It took three tries but I’d say this tool is a keeper! #sliceright #watermelonhack A post shared by Aimee Wilson (@awilson1970) on Aug 9, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

9. The Healthy(ish) Cake

In the mood for serving cake, but also trying to be a bit healthier? Why not serve a cake made of watermelon? You can either add some fruit between tiers, or just coat the entire thing in yogurt or any other frosting of choice.