Nine floral wines perfect for popping this spring

Spring has officially sprung over the past few weeks, and we can finally smell crocuses and fresh blossoms in the air. So to compliment these welcome scents, we would like to propose a series of wines that are imbued with floral aromatic character.

There are many reasons why a wine exhibits “florality,” but the most common is that it’s a character inherent to a particular grape type. Grapes such as muscat, torrontès, gewurztraminer and sauvignon blanc have distinctive floral aromas on their own, but more of this personality can be coaxed out by the use of particular yeasts or enzymes in the cellar.

Other environmental factors — like site-specific soils used, altitude and other flora growing in tandem with the grapes — can also contribute to floral aromas in wine. We find this most notably in France’s Rhône Valley, where lavender, violets and wild herbs dominate the landscape, and pass on its highly fragrant qualities to the grapes grown there. And in Chile, eucalyptus trees often grow alongside vineyards, which gives the wine a distinct eucalyptus character as gummy residue from the trees blows over into the vineyards.

Notes of wildflower, elderflower, lavender, chamomile, honeysuckle and violets can offer an immensely pleasurable experience to wine drinkers — especially if those aromas don’t overwhelm the senses. And since flowers are certainly à la mode right now, we present you with on-trend recommendations to compliment your spring bouquet.

Made in Provence, France. $27

Lovely aromas of lavender, tender rose and anise can be detected in this iconic and sophisticated rosé. Bone-dry with only a whisper of colour, this subtle and elegant find adds class to any gathering.

Made in Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina. $25

This exuberant malbec is sourced at high elevations from the Uco Valley’s sub-district of Vista Flores, notable for high-quality wine production. The intensity of the sunlight at 1000 meters above sea level, balanced by plummeting nighttime temperatures makes for a wine with a strong, floral aroma. Violets and black pepper are dominant features of this smart and widely admired find.

Made in Piedmont, Italy. $24

Complex and intricately formed, this Piedmontese red wine offers smells of tar and roses along with a mix of exotic botanicals. It’s ethereal in weight and texture, and is served best with just a slight chill.

Made in Ontario, Canada. $15

Sauvignon blanc is one of the aromatic grape varieties that best expresses the place in which it’s grown. Examples from New Zealand are famously grassy with grapefruit, gooseberry and tropical aromas. In the Loire Valley, its smell is more reserved, yet still gives off herbal and citrus notes. Regardless of where it’s planted, fresh blossom is almost always apparent and this version from Niagara’s Château des Charmes is emphatically and endearingly floral.

Made in Marlborough, New Zealand. $23

When a French producer from the Loire Valley took stewardship of a prime New Zealand vineyard in Marlborough, the result was an intriguing, international twist on sauvignon blanc. The floral character of this crisp, organic white is both refreshing and stylish.

Made in Torrontés, Salta, Argentina. $14

This wine’s aroma is intensely reminiscent of a spring garden and it’s deceptively light in mouthfeel despite the high alcohol content. You can expect salty and light briny flavours with a mineral edge and a dry finish.

Made in Vinho Verde, Portugal. $16

A quintessential summer sipper, Vinho Verde gets its name not from the colour of its wines, but from its youthful nature and early drinkability. It’s not uncommon for these wines to have a little spritz, which helps lift aromas of white flower, chamomile and lemongrass to your nose. This one from Muralhas de Monção is fresh and widely appealing, and has a more complex scent than most.

Made in Columbia Valley, Washington, USA. $19

Honeysuckle and peach blossom are most apparent in this white wine. It may be dry, but it offers explosive intensity on the palate. The sensation of warmth from the alcohol is cooled by a slightly minty flavour profile, too.

Made in Piedmont, Italy. $17

Wines made from the muscat grape are intensely floral, but the best kinds offer some restraint and delicacy. This one from Cantine Povero is characteristically sweet, fizzy, low in alcohol (5.5 per cent) and makes a perfect accompaniment to summer brunches (or as a splendid dinner drink). Its smell of elderflower, white blossom and rose petal is delightfully dizzying.