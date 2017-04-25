Gusto
Food

Nine delicious dishes that’ll help you cut down on food waste

By

Rebecca Alter

April 25, 2017
If there’s one food trend from the past year that’s earned its time in the spotlight, it’s cutting down on food waste — especially by using parts of ingredients we’d typically throw away. But a major challenge home cooks are facing is knowing what kinds of dishes can be made with things they’d usually chuck in the trash.

So whether you want to use up a watermelon rind or a rosemary stalk, A is for Apple‘s (airs every Monday at 9 to 10 p.m. ET) Theresa Visintin shared some creative dishes that can be made with your food waste.

Pickled Watermelon Rind

“You eat your watermelon and throw away the rind. If you take away the green part and just have the white part, you can actually pickle that.” she suggested.

Shave the white part thinly, or just pickle the whole thing for some extra crunch.

Clarified Soup Stock

Sure, eggshells are pretty terrible in any kind of baked or fried food, but a crushed eggshell or two mixed with egg whites is exactly what you need to take your soup to the next level.

“If you whisk [a crushed] eggshell with an egg white while making stock, you can put that into the stock to clarify it and get rid of all the impurities” she explained. In other words, all of the dirt and cloudiness in the soup will bind to the egg mixture, which you can then scoop out effortlessly.

Broccoli Stem Rice

“At the moment, it’s trendy to blitz up your cauliflower for cauliflower rice or into little grains like couscous — you could probably do that with broccoli stems. If you blitz it up the same way you would cauliflower, you could saute it really quickly in a hot wok,” said Visintin.

Radish Leaf Salad or Greens

Don’t throw out your radish leaves just yet.

According to Visintin, “they’re a little bit bitter, and would be a good addition salad. I wouldn’t make a whole salad out of it, but you can add it to a salad, or cook it like mustard greens.”

Rosemary Skewers

You know how you’re left with a tough rosemary stalk once you remove the leaves? Well, you could actually pierce your food with one, which would flavour everything from the inside out as it cooks.

“When you’re skewering chicken for the barbecue, you can skewer it with this stalk to add in some extra flavour,” Visintin noted.

Top Any Soup with Celery Leaves

“I actually use celery leaves whenever I make a nice chicken soup for my kids, I use the leaves like I would parsley.” Visintin told us. “So I’ll cube up the stalks for the soup, but I’ll keep the leaves and throw them in at the end. It garnishes.”

Rosemary Tea

“Rosemary stalks don’t have the same flavour as the leaves, but you could put it in tea to give it a woody flavour,” Visintin said.

Morning#rosemarytea#healtyfromnature#

A post shared by Mega Bachtiar (@megabachtiar15) on

Orange Sugar

We all know that you can save an orange peel and use its orange zest for baking later on. But why not turn the whole rind into orange sugar?

“You could dehydrate them and grind it up with sugar… and then you’ve got orange sugar,” Visintin explained. Sounds simple enough, right?

Watermelon Rind Stir-Fry

“In China, they use the white part [of the watermelon] in stir-fries.” Visintin told us. “That’s an idea we don’t try enough.”

 

Interested in trying some other creative recipes? You can see more of Theresa Visintin every Monday at 9 to 10 p.m. ET on A is for Apple.

