What you need to know about all the new apples at the grocery store

The leaves are finally starting to change colours and fall off the trees, pumpkins are available in abundance and our favourite season — apple season — is here.

There’s a ton to love about the yearly harvest, from apple-picking dates and mugs of fresh cider to pies, tarts and crumbles. Heck, we love them so much that we also look forward to pairing them with fancy cheeses, dipping them in almond butter or just eating them straight up.

If you want to improve your own apple game, there’s no better time to do it. With more and more varieties becoming available at the grocery store, there seems to be an apple for every imaginable use. So if you’re ready for a break from all the Red Delicious, Granny Smith, McIntosh and Empire apples in your life, here are 10 other varieties that may just become the apple of your eye by the time fall is over.

If you love Red Delicious, you’ll love Cameo apples.

Taste: Crisp, sweet and firm.

Best uses: Cameo apples have a shorter shelf life than most apples. That’s why they’re best for eating fresh. Or, if you get them while they’re still very firm, they’ll hold up nicely when baked, too.

If you love Honeycrisp, you’ll love Fuji apples.

Taste: Crispy and juicy and sweet.

Best uses: Eat Fuji apples fresh, enjoy them in a fruit cocktail or as a sweet addition to a savoury salad. We also recommend dipping them in peanut or almond butter for some sweet yet salty goodness.

If you love Braeburn and Gala apples, you’ll love Jazz apples.

Taste: Like a crunchy cross between the two apples above. Keep extra napkins nearby to catch all the extra juice.

Best uses: Eat them fresh for a refreshing treat. And because the flesh is nice and dense, Jazz apples are also a good choice for baking with. Our favourite way to eat them? On a cracker with a little brie cheese and red pepper jelly.

If you love Granny Smith, you’ll love Jonagold apples.

Taste: These apples are sweeter than Granny Smiths, but they also have an underlying tartness that makes them less sweet than your traditional fresh-eating varieties.

Best uses: If you enjoy a tart aftertaste then by all means eat these ones fresh, but we recommend them for all of your fall baking needs. They also make for a great apple sauce.

If you love McIntosh, you’ll love Jonathan apples.

Taste: Tart and tangy with a smooth, tough skin.

Best uses: These make for an outstanding apple pie filling or sauce, but could also be used to make your very own killer cider (spiked or not).

If you love Golden Delicious, you’ll love Mutsu apples.

Taste: Sharp, with a denser flesh.

Best uses: If you’re looking to bake or make a sauce, this variety is a great bet. Mutsu apples also hold up really well in the freezer if you find an abundance of apples on your hand and want to save some for a little winter baking.

If you love Honeycrisp and Granny Smith combined, you’ll love Northern Spy apples.

Taste: Crisp, but tender with a bit of tartness.

Best uses: These apples tend to come out late season and make for a most excellent cider thanks to its sweet-but-tart qualities. You could also dehydrate them for a vitamin-packed snack all winter long.

If you love Honeycrisp, you’ll love SweeTango apples.

Taste: Like a zestier version of a sweet Honeycrisp.

Best uses: The fresh flavour makes SweeTangos great for eating fresh, but they’re also killer in salads or with a side of cheese.

If you love McIntosh, you’ll love Rome Beauty apples.

Taste: Sweet and tangy with solid flesh and a softer skin.

Best uses: These guys are actually great for a variety of uses, from eating fresh to making pie-filling or other baked goods. The fact that they usually tend to keep for four-to-five months in the fridge doesn’t hurt either.

If you love Granny Smith with wine, you’ll love Winesap apples.

Taste: These apples are true to their name thanks to a strong, sweet-and-sour contrast that’s reminiscent of (and smells a little like) wine.

Best uses: Use these for a savoury reduction or to pair with your next pork for a flavour that’s out of this world. We’d also enjoy them paired on a prosciutto platter or dunked in a mulled wine.



