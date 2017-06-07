Ned Bell just won a fancy award for promoting sustainable seafood

When you’re a chef, practicing and perfecting your craft is paramount to your success. But not all culinary whizzes make the time or effort to do so.

For Vancouver-based Chef Ned Bell, who stars in Gusto’s series Cook like a Chef (airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET), however, caring for what makes his craft possible, the ocean, is pretty darn important. That’s why Ned was presented with the 2017 Seafood Champion Award for Advocacy in Seattle this week, which is awarded to a person for their outstanding achievement in promoting sustainable seafood and overall ocean health.

And outstanding his achievements are! In 2014, Ned rode a bicycle 8,700 km across Canada, starting in St. John’s, Newfoundland and ending in Vancouver, British Columbia ten weeks later, to raise awareness for National Sustainable Seafood Day (March 18) and sustainable seafood in general. He’s also the executive chef at the Vancouver Aquarium and founder of Chefs for Oceans. In other words, he is very, very committed to his work.

“My hope is that this award will only further the cause, starting conversations about how we ensure healthy oceans, lakes and rivers for future generations,” Chef Ned said in a press release.

Humans all too often pillage the waters, fishing for lobster, scallops, trout, swordfish, salmon and more in an unsustainable manner. This is why Ocean Wise, National Sustainable Seafood Day, Sea Web and even Chef Ned winning this award are so important to changing the way we fish, buy and eat anything from the sea.

“From fishermen, to chef, to diner, we can all make a lasting impact,” Chef Ned said.

Today we raise our forks in a salute to Chef Ned and his efforts.

You can see what Ned Bell’s cooking up on Cook like a Chef weekdays at 7 a.m. ET.