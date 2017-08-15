This might be the easiest way to keep your ice cream cold

Ice cream doesn’t just magically maintain it’s oh-so-perfect, ultra-comforting texture. You need to keep it in the freezer, or at least in a mammoth-sized cooler loaded with a ton of ice. Because no one likes melted ice cream (although, that won’t stop many people from eating it anyway).

But one brilliant soul just made your love affair with ice cream even better than before by introducing the world to a super-simple way to keep ice cream cold. Get out a pen and notepad, because you’re going to want to take notes — just kidding, it’s such an easy trick, it’ll be practically impossible to forget.

Pint of ice cream fits perfectly into a Yeti cup. I think my life has peaked now. (Bonus ice at the bottom makes it extra cold) pic.twitter.com/Fcwa4kw08B — Donald Li (@DonaldtheAZN) August 6, 2017

That’s right, according to Twitter user Donald Li, all you need to do is put your ice cream in a Yeti Rambler or thermos. Opt for a Yeti cup if you want the entire pint to fit.

So the next time you want to bring some ice cream to a friend’s house or on a picnic, without having to bring an entire cooler with you, just pack some away into that insulated cup. And don’t be afraid to pile on some ice at the bottom — it’ll help keep the cup cold for as long as possible.

Now go ahead, enjoy that ice cream without worrying about it melting all over your hands.