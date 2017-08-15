Gusto
Gusto
Food

This might be the easiest way to keep your ice cream cold

Shutterstock

By

Rebecca Alter

August 15, 2017
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Ice cream doesn’t just magically maintain it’s oh-so-perfect, ultra-comforting texture. You need to keep it in the freezer, or at least in a mammoth-sized cooler loaded with a ton of ice. Because no one likes melted ice cream (although, that won’t stop many people from eating it anyway).

But one brilliant soul just made your love affair with ice cream even better than before by introducing the world to a super-simple way to keep ice cream cold. Get out a pen and notepad, because you’re going to want to take notes — just kidding, it’s such an easy trick, it’ll be practically impossible to forget.

That’s right, according to Twitter user Donald Li, all you need to do is put your ice cream in a Yeti Rambler or thermos. Opt for a Yeti cup if you want the entire pint to fit.

So the next time you want to bring some ice cream to a friend’s house or on a picnic, without having to bring an entire cooler with you, just pack some away into that insulated cup. And don’t be afraid to pile on some ice at the bottom — it’ll help keep the cup cold for as long as possible.

Now go ahead, enjoy that ice cream without worrying about it melting all over your hands.

  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • +
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email
SHARE THIS
Close
  • Facebook
    Facebook
  • Twitter
    Twitter
  • Pinterest
    Pinterest
  • Linkedin
    Linkedin
  • WhatsApp
    WhatsApp
  • Email
    Email

Related

Woman's photos will make you see mushrooms in an entirely new light
Woman’s photos will make you see mushrooms in an entirely new light
Her art is freakishly beatiful.

Aug 15, 2017

Leora Heilbronn

Simple rosé cocktails you'll be sipping on all summer long
Simple rosé cocktails you’ll be sipping on all summer long
Imbibe in style.

Aug 14, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Uber will deliver free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer
Uber will deliver free ice cream every Friday for the rest of the summer
You really know how to spoil us, Uber.

Aug 11, 2017

Rebecca Alter

The best way to make a perfectly poached egg
The easiest way to make a perfectly poached egg
It's all about that swirl.

Aug 10, 2017

Rebecca Alter

Off The Menu