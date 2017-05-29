Microwaveable lunches that aren’t terrible for you

We’d all like to meal prep on the weekend and have work lunches ready for the week. But let’s be honest, life in general gets in the way. Getting a little help from the frozen aisle isn’t a bad thing as long as you know what to look for. We asked Christy Brissette, a registered dietitian and president of 80 Twenty Nutrition, for her golden rules when picking up a frozen meal in a cinch.

1. Think in terms of cooking a fresh meal. “Look for frozen meals that include whole grains (like brown rice, whole grain pasta, quinoa and more), plenty of vegetables, and a source of protein (like meat, fish, poultry or tofu),” says Brissette.

2. Say no to meals with heavy sauces, gravies and fried foods. “Even if they’re marketed as “light,” that likely means that lots of additives were needed to get a freezer-stable sauce rich and creamy while keeping it low calorie,” she says.

3. Don’t be tempted by dessert. “Even though an included dessert may seem like a bonus, skip the dinners with dessert and grab a piece of fruit to snack on instead,” concludes Brissette.

If you’re looking for some healthy, microwaveable meals, here are Brisette’s recommendations, along with handy tips on label reading to ensure you’re getting the right amount of nutrients.

What you get: Loaded with butternut squash, whole wheat noodles and kale, this meal packs in a half-cup of vegetables and 18 g of protein.

Brissette’s tip: “Look at protein and fibre content. Frozen dinners are notorious for leaving you hungry and unsatisfied, but enough protein and fibre will help keep you fuller longer. Look for dinners with at least 5 grams of fibre and 15 grams of protein. If a 250 calorie meal doesn’t feel adequate, it maybe supplemented with extra veggies and protein,” says Brisette.

Available at Metro, $7

What you get: This gluten-free and dairy-free meal is a satisfying veggie main with superfood quinoa as the base. It’s high in fibre, too, with a whopping 11 g of it.

Brissette’s tip: “If you find a veggie-based dish that fits all of your other healthy meal criteria, but doesn’t pack in enough protein for you to feel full, adding rotisserie chicken, beans, or any other protein source on top is a perfect way to supplement without requiring more time and effort.”

Available at Fortino’s, $7

What you get: A delicious sesame tahini sauce ties this meal-in-a-bowl together. It’s also gluten-free, dairy-free, lactose-free, tree nut-free, vegan and kosher.

Brissette’s tip: “The most important thing to pay attention to is the source of the carbs — if you’re getting carbs from whole grains rather than white flour and various starches, you’ll be getting a lot of fibre, vitamins and minerals from the carb sources, so I’d worry less about the actual number of carbohydrate grams on the label.”

Available at Metro, $7

What you get: This meal includes tender, antibiotic-free chicken, coated in a sweet orange mango sauce, which is then completed with brown Jasmine rice and veggies.

Brissette’s tip: “If you find yourself with a frozen dinner that creeps over 400 to 500 calories, it’s a good idea to check the ingredients list to see if all of those calories are coming from healthy ingredients like whole grains, proteins and veggies, or if the product is filled with oils, starches and other additives that load on calories.”

Available at Loblaws, $6

What you get: Steamed in a pouch, this Hawaiian-style entrée is mixed with whole grains, kale and broccoli and keeps the sodium at a reasonable 450 mg.

Brissette’s tip: “Choose frozen dinners that keep the sodium to less than 600 mg, and keep an eye out for those that are marked “low sodium” — they’ll be more likely to fall under this mark.”

Available at Longo’s and saveonfoods.com, $10

What you get: A delicious combo of organic brown rice and slow-cooked black beans tossed in a tasty ginger sauce. It contains just 11 g of total fat (1.5 g Saturated; 0 Trans fat).

Brissette’s tip: “I certainly don’t think fat is something that needs to be avoided. But if you’re looking at a dinner that hits over 15 to 20 grams of fat, 4 to 5 grams of saturated fat and has any trans fat, it’s likely that these fats are coming from some combination of hydrogenated oils, processed cheese or other unnecessary added fat, rather than healthier sources like nuts, seeds, olive oil or avocado.”

Available at Longo’s, Loblaw’s and Whole Foods, $7