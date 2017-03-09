Mermaid toast is even prettier than unicorn toast

Say what you will about the unicorn and rainbow food trends that have been turning everyday meals into multicoloured masterpieces over the last while, but the Internet isn’t done with them just yet.

Here’s the newest edible masterpiece to blow up our breakfast plate and our Instagram feed: #MermaidToast.

Adeline Waugh is the food stylist and photographer who recently popularized “unicorn toast,” that highly photogenic dish made by blending colourful and natural ingredients like beet juice, blueberries or turmeric into cream cheese, and then artfully applying it to a piece or two of toast.

Waugh clearly saw an appetite for her beautiful breakfasts and, sticking with the magical creature theme, created mermaid toast.

It’s slightly different than the rainbow food trend that’s recently permeated everything from bagels to pizza to grilled cheese, but it’s just as pretty.

So, does the mermaid variety taste any different than the unicorn? Probably not. Chances are, they both likely taste like toast and cream cheese, but visually, they’re as different as, well, mermaids and unicorns.

Here’s what the unicorn toast looks like for reference:

@wellandgoodnyc did a little feature on my unicorn toast (and other magical unicorn treats) click the link in my bio to check it out ✨🦄 A post shared by Adeline Waugh (@vibrantandpure) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Waugh made her new mermaid toast using blue and green algae powder to dye almond cream cheese a swirly, oceanic greeny blue, and then adding some edible flecks of gold tossed on top.

There truly is something magically marine-like about her toast. The swirls are so artfully blended, we can only imagine Waugh used some kind of painting trowel to apply the spread. There’s no way our regular old butter knife would do this! The colours make us long for a beach vacation, and perhaps not surprisingly, some toast and cream cheese.