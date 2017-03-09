Mermaid toast is even prettier than unicorn toast

Say what you will about the unicorn and rainbow food trends that have been turning everyday meals into multicoloured masterpieces over the last while, but the Internet isn’t done with them just yet.
Here’s the newest edible masterpiece to blow up our breakfast plate and our Instagram feed: #MermaidToast.
I guess mermaid toast is officially a thing if @foodandwine did a feature on it… what!? 😳 🌊 Beyond flattered…the name sticks for this aquatic creation. I feel like I’m about to go on a mild rant: So, this happened when I put unicorn toast out there too… there will be so many wonderful comments and articles covering it- but then there are also so many people and articles hating on it; saying it’s “silly” and asking, “why?” Or “who has time for that?!” Let me just put this out there: I am just having fun! I am a food stylist and I like to create beautiful things using food- I’ve never claimed to be starting a trend or a putting out a new recipe that is super practical- it’s 100% impractical, I just like to play around in the kitchen and attempt to create something aesthetically pleasing and unique from time to time. Also, I don’t know about you, but with everything going on in the world today, sometimes I just want to look at some colorful food. Okay- rant over, phew 🙌🏻 I shouldn’t even pay attention to the negativity when there’s so much positivity from everyone out there, and for that- I’m extremely appreciative! ❤️ Link in bio to check out the F&W article on #mermaidtoast #vibrantandpure
Adeline Waugh is the food stylist and photographer who recently popularized “unicorn toast,” that highly photogenic dish made by blending colourful and natural ingredients like beet juice, blueberries or turmeric into cream cheese, and then artfully applying it to a piece or two of toast.
Waugh clearly saw an appetite for her beautiful breakfasts and, sticking with the magical creature theme, created mermaid toast.
Shades of blue 🌊 (both the caption I thought of for this photo & the title of one of j.lo’s many endeavors) not sure what to call this…but I’m thinking mermaid toast, as to continue the tradition of naming toast after mythical creatures. I used a variety of blue green algae powders and liquids mixed with almond milk cream cheese to create this ocean inspired toast 💙 #vibrantandpure #mermaidtoast #unicorntoast
It’s slightly different than the rainbow food trend that’s recently permeated everything from bagels to pizza to grilled cheese, but it’s just as pretty.
So, does the mermaid variety taste any different than the unicorn? Probably not. Chances are, they both likely taste like toast and cream cheese, but visually, they’re as different as, well, mermaids and unicorns.
Here’s what the unicorn toast looks like for reference:
Waugh made her new mermaid toast using blue and green algae powder to dye almond cream cheese a swirly, oceanic greeny blue, and then adding some edible flecks of gold tossed on top.
There truly is something magically marine-like about her toast. The swirls are so artfully blended, we can only imagine Waugh used some kind of painting trowel to apply the spread. There’s no way our regular old butter knife would do this! The colours make us long for a beach vacation, and perhaps not surprisingly, some toast and cream cheese.